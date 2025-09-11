Vitaquest International Employees Package Over 3,100 Meals at 9/11 Meal Pack Day for Second Year

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International, an industry-leading contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that its employees, including 40 PROUD Champion Award recipients, participated in the 9/11 Meal Pack Day event on Wednesday, September 10th.

The event was held aboard the Intrepid Museum on Manhattan’s West Side. In just two hours, Vitaquest International team members packaged 3,168 nutritious, non-perishable meals to help individuals and families facing food insecurity across the United States.

This marks the second consecutive year Vitaquest International employees have taken part in the 9/11 Meal Pack Day, continuing a tradition of service that reflects the company’s culture of giving back. For our employees, this event is both an opportunity to serve the community and a meaningful way to honor the legacy of 9/11, remembering the lives lost that day and in the years that followed.

The 9/11 Meal Pack is part of the federally recognized 9/11 National Day of Service. Organized by the nonprofit 9/11 Day, the initiative’s mission is to transform the anniversary of September 11 into the nation’s largest annual day of service. This year, meal pack events took place in New York City and 23 other cities, where more than 30,000 volunteers packaged millions of meals.

“True leadership goes beyond business success, and at Vitaquest International we are committed to supporting the communities we serve,” said Patrick Brueggman, President and CEO of Vitaquest International. “It is a privilege to take part in 9/11 Day and to join this nationwide movement that transforms remembrance into meaningful action.”

In addition to supporting the 9/11 Day organization, Vitaquest International has a long-standing tradition of corporate responsibility. Its community-focused initiatives include the VQCares program, a partnership with Vitamin Angels, participation in the Verizon Corporate Classic 5K benefiting Jersey Battered Women’s Service, and the company’s annual Holiday Coat Drive.

Vitaquest International looks forward to continuing its support of the 9/11 Day initiative and expanding its community service efforts in the years ahead.





About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International is an industry-leading development and commercialization partner for consumer products featuring a broad array of innovative solutions in nutraceutical and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality – called TotalQ™ – is at the core of Vitaquest International as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest International has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf – with flawless execution in every phase.

