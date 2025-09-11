Katrina D. Jones joins DCHFA as Chief Administrative Officer

Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) is announcing the appointment of Katrina D. Jones as its new Chief Administrative Officer. With 38 years of distinguished federal service and a deep-rooted commitment to affordable housing and community development, Jones brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to the Agency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katrina D. Jones to DCHFA,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO of DCHFA. “Her unparalleled expertise in federal operations and her lifelong dedication to housing equity make her an invaluable asset to our mission of expanding affordable housing opportunities across the District. Katrina’s administrative bona fides will bring operational excellence to our Agency. Her commitment to the District and to affordable housing in particular is personal, deep and consistent throughout both her personal and professional life. She will bring that same zeal and expertise to our organization as we face the next phase of our journey in the District’s housing ecosystem.”

“It is an honor and privilege to join the DC Housing Finance Agency. I am excited to contribute to the mission of expanding affordable housing across the District, said Katrina D. Jones

Jones previously served as Chief Operating Officer at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), where she oversaw human resources, information technology, facilities operations, strategic planning, finance, and budget. Her tenure included negotiating a landmark $324 million lease agreement and managing over 350,000 square feet of LEED Gold Class A office space. She also held the role of Associate Director for Agency Operations and served as a Contracting Officer with unlimited warrant and Level III certification.

A native Washingtonian, Jones has dedicated her career to uplifting underserved communities. She is the current Board President of Wheeler Creek Community Development Corporation and previously served as Chair of Building Development for the Delta Housing Corporation of the District of Columbia. Most recently Katrina served as a Commissioner for the DC Housing Authority.

Jones holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting (Cum Laude) from Southeastern University and is a certified Facilities Management Professional. Her philanthropic efforts include awarding over $30,000 in scholarships to students in Wards 7 and 8 through College Bound, The Washington DC Alumnae Foundation Inc. and The Continental Societies Inc.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for more than 45 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation

