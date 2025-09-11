Results of AGM

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Results of Annual General Meeting
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 10 September 2025, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Final Proxy & Poll Results 2025
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025
|99.91%
|0.09%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2025
|96.20%
|3.80%
|3
|To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company
|99.07%
|0.93%
|4
|To re-elect Philippa Latham as a Director of the Company
|97.71%
|2.29%
|5
|To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company
|99.24%
|0.76%
|6
|To elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company
|98.94%
|1.06%
|7
|To elect Lord O'Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company
|97.81%
|2.19%
|8
|To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|99.29%
|0.71%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.50%
|0.50%
|10
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|98.28%
|1.72%
|11
|To renew the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and authority to allot shares under the scheme
|99.58%
|0.42%
|12
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|94.82%
|5.18%
|13
|To approve the authority to purchase own shares
|99.33%
|0.67%
Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business
In accordance with the Company’s obligations under UKLR 6.4.2 of the UK Listing Rules, copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A recording of the AGM and a copy of the Manager presentation will be available on the Albion Capital website at https://albion.capital/vct-funds/aaev.
11 September 2025
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850