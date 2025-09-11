Results of AGM

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 10 September 2025, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Final Proxy & Poll Results 2025 Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025 99.91% 0.09% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2025 96.20% 3.80% 3 To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company 99.07% 0.93% 4 To re-elect Philippa Latham as a Director of the Company 97.71% 2.29% 5 To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company 99.24% 0.76% 6 To elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company 98.94% 1.06% 7 To elect Lord O'Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company 97.81% 2.19% 8 To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company 99.29% 0.71% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.50% 0.50% 10 To approve the authority to allot shares 98.28% 1.72% 11 To renew the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and authority to allot shares under the scheme 99.58% 0.42% 12 To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 94.82% 5.18% 13 To approve the authority to purchase own shares 99.33% 0.67%

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business

In accordance with the Company’s obligations under UKLR 6.4.2 of the UK Listing Rules, copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A recording of the AGM and a copy of the Manager presentation will be available on the Albion Capital website at https://albion.capital/vct-funds/aaev.

11 September 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850