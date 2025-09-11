Results of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 10 September 2025, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

 Final Proxy & Poll Results 2025Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 202599.91%0.09%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202596.20%3.80%
3To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company99.07%0.93%
4To re-elect Philippa Latham as a Director of the Company97.71%2.29%
5To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company99.24%0.76%
6To elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company98.94%1.06%
7To elect Lord O'Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company97.81%2.19%
8To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company99.29%0.71%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.50%0.50%
10To approve the authority to allot shares98.28%1.72%
11To renew the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and authority to allot shares under the scheme99.58%0.42%
12To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights94.82%5.18%
13To approve the authority to purchase own shares99.33%0.67%

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business
In accordance with the Company’s obligations under UKLR 6.4.2 of the UK Listing Rules, copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A recording of the AGM and a copy of the Manager presentation will be available on the Albion Capital website at https://albion.capital/vct-funds/aaev.

11 September 2025
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


