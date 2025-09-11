Trends & Strategies Shaping the $476 Billion Automotive Aftermarket 2025-2030 - Growth in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles is Prompting Suppliers to Diversify Product Portfolios

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive aftermarket market is undergoing rapid transformation, influenced by digital innovation, evolving consumer expectations, and sustainability priorities. Senior leaders navigating this sector must understand emerging dynamics, competitive shifts, and regulatory impacts shaping tomorrow's opportunities.
Market Snapshot: Automotive Aftermarket Market Size, Growth, and Outlook
The Automotive Aftermarket Market grew from USD 447.82 billion in 2024 to USD 476.16 billion in 2025. It is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58%, reaching USD 656.68 billion by 2030. The market's expansion reflects intensified innovation across service models, technology integration, and sustainability initiatives, driven by notable investments and evolving regulatory trends.
Scope & Segmentation of the Automotive Aftermarket
- Product Types: Accessories, Lubricants & Fluids, Replacement Parts, Tools & Equipment
- Accessory Types: Exterior Accessories, Interior Accessories, Performance Accessories
- Lubricant & Fluid Types: Coolants, Oils, Transmission Fluids
- Replacement Part Types: Batteries, Brake Parts, Engine Components, Filters, Lights, Tires & Wheels
- Tool & Equipment Types: Garage Equipment, Hand Tools, Power Tools
- Vehicle Types: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers
- Commercial Vehicle Types: Heavy Trucks, Light Commercial Vehicles
- Two-Wheeler Types: Motorcycles, Scooters
- Sales Channels: Offline, Online, Direct Sales, E-Commerce Platforms
- End Users: DIY Consumers, Professional Services
- Regions: Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific
- Key Countries: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Adoption of advanced diagnostics and predictive maintenance is shifting the aftermarket from reactive to preventive service models, influencing investment decisions and customer retention strategies.
- Growth in electric and hybrid vehicles is prompting suppliers to diversify product portfolios and acquire new technical capabilities to support emerging powertrains.
- Consumer preference for digital experiences is transforming sales channels, with companies leveraging omnichannel platforms and data-driven inventory planning to capture new segments.
- Sustainability initiatives, including recycled parts and remanufactured components, are increasingly essential to regulatory compliance and brand positioning.
- Regional variations-such as mature infrastructure in North America, stringent environmental standards in Western Europe, and rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific-warrant differentiated strategies for market entry and expansion.
Anticipated Tariff Impact on Supply Chains and Competitiveness
- Forthcoming United States tariff measures are likely to increase raw material costs, impacting manufacturing, distribution, and pricing models across the aftermarket.
- Many suppliers may transition to alternative sourcing regions or adjust supplier arrangements, requiring enhanced logistics management and quality controls.
- Companies that proactively implement risk monitoring and scenario planning will be better equipped to maintain margin stability and service continuity amid regulatory shifts.
Methodology & Data Sources
This analysis applies a multi-faceted methodology, combining structured expert interviews, proprietary databases, and technical publications. A rigorous data validation process ensures comprehensive, accurate, and actionable insights for strategic leadership.
Why This Report Matters: Leadership Outcomes & Competitive Value
- Enables informed resource allocation and partnership strategies amid industry digitalization and regulatory complexity.
- Supports proactive risk mitigation through scenario-based forecasting and supply chain diversification.
- Empowers executives to identify high-potential growth vectors and adapt offerings to market-specific consumer preferences and standards.
