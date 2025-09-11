Trends & Strategies Shaping the $476 Billion Automotive Aftermarket 2025-2030 - Growth in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles is Prompting Suppliers to Diversify Product Portfolios

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive aftermarket market is undergoing rapid transformation, influenced by digital innovation, evolving consumer expectations, and sustainability priorities. Senior leaders navigating this sector must understand emerging dynamics, competitive shifts, and regulatory impacts shaping tomorrow's opportunities.

Market Snapshot: Automotive Aftermarket Market Size, Growth, and Outlook

The Automotive Aftermarket Market grew from USD 447.82 billion in 2024 to USD 476.16 billion in 2025. It is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58%, reaching USD 656.68 billion by 2030. The market's expansion reflects intensified innovation across service models, technology integration, and sustainability initiatives, driven by notable investments and evolving regulatory trends.

Scope & Segmentation of the Automotive Aftermarket

Product Types : Accessories, Lubricants & Fluids, Replacement Parts, Tools & Equipment

: Accessories, Lubricants & Fluids, Replacement Parts, Tools & Equipment Accessory Types : Exterior Accessories, Interior Accessories, Performance Accessories

: Exterior Accessories, Interior Accessories, Performance Accessories Lubricant & Fluid Types : Coolants, Oils, Transmission Fluids

: Coolants, Oils, Transmission Fluids Replacement Part Types : Batteries, Brake Parts, Engine Components, Filters, Lights, Tires & Wheels

: Batteries, Brake Parts, Engine Components, Filters, Lights, Tires & Wheels Tool & Equipment Types : Garage Equipment, Hand Tools, Power Tools

: Garage Equipment, Hand Tools, Power Tools Vehicle Types : Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers

: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers Commercial Vehicle Types : Heavy Trucks, Light Commercial Vehicles

: Heavy Trucks, Light Commercial Vehicles Two-Wheeler Types : Motorcycles, Scooters

: Motorcycles, Scooters Sales Channels : Offline, Online, Direct Sales, E-Commerce Platforms

: Offline, Online, Direct Sales, E-Commerce Platforms End Users : DIY Consumers, Professional Services

: DIY Consumers, Professional Services Regions : Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

: Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific Key Countries: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Adoption of advanced diagnostics and predictive maintenance is shifting the aftermarket from reactive to preventive service models, influencing investment decisions and customer retention strategies.

Growth in electric and hybrid vehicles is prompting suppliers to diversify product portfolios and acquire new technical capabilities to support emerging powertrains.

Consumer preference for digital experiences is transforming sales channels, with companies leveraging omnichannel platforms and data-driven inventory planning to capture new segments.

Sustainability initiatives, including recycled parts and remanufactured components, are increasingly essential to regulatory compliance and brand positioning.

Regional variations-such as mature infrastructure in North America, stringent environmental standards in Western Europe, and rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific-warrant differentiated strategies for market entry and expansion.

Anticipated Tariff Impact on Supply Chains and Competitiveness

Forthcoming United States tariff measures are likely to increase raw material costs, impacting manufacturing, distribution, and pricing models across the aftermarket.

Many suppliers may transition to alternative sourcing regions or adjust supplier arrangements, requiring enhanced logistics management and quality controls.

Companies that proactively implement risk monitoring and scenario planning will be better equipped to maintain margin stability and service continuity amid regulatory shifts.

Methodology & Data Sources

This analysis applies a multi-faceted methodology, combining structured expert interviews, proprietary databases, and technical publications. A rigorous data validation process ensures comprehensive, accurate, and actionable insights for strategic leadership.

Why This Report Matters: Leadership Outcomes & Competitive Value

Enables informed resource allocation and partnership strategies amid industry digitalization and regulatory complexity.

Supports proactive risk mitigation through scenario-based forecasting and supply chain diversification.

Empowers executives to identify high-potential growth vectors and adapt offerings to market-specific consumer preferences and standards.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $476.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $656.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Growing demand for electric vehicle aftermarket parts and accessories driven by increasing EV adoption

5.2. Rise of digital platforms transforming automotive aftermarket sales and customer interactions

5.3. Impact of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) on aftermarket repair and maintenance services

5.4. Expansion of sustainable and eco-friendly products in the automotive aftermarket industry

5.5. Integration of predictive analytics and IoT for proactive vehicle maintenance in the aftermarket

5.6. Shift towards multi-channel distribution strategies to enhance aftermarket product availability and convenience

5.7. Increasing importance of vehicle personalization and customization in the automotive aftermarket

5.8. Adoption of 3D printing technology for cost-effective and rapid production of aftermarket parts

5.9. Emergence of autonomous vehicle technologies influencing aftermarket service requirements

5.10. Challenges and opportunities arising from stringent government regulations on vehicle emissions and safety



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Automotive Aftermarket Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Accessories

8.2.1. Exterior Accessories

8.2.2. Interior Accessories

8.2.3. Performance Accessories

8.3. Lubricants & Fluids

8.3.1. Coolants

8.3.2. Oils

8.3.3. Transmission Fluids

8.4. Replacement Parts

8.4.1. Batteries

8.4.2. Brake Parts

8.4.3. Engine Components

8.4.4. Filters

8.4.5. Lights

8.4.6. Tires & Wheels

8.5. Tools & Equipment

8.5.1. Garage Equipment

8.5.2. Hand Tools

8.5.3. Power Tools



9. Automotive Aftermarket Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial Vehicles

9.2.1. Heavy Trucks

9.2.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

9.3. Passenger Cars

9.4. Two-Wheelers

9.4.1. Motorcycles

9.4.2. Scooters



10. Automotive Aftermarket Market, by Sales Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Offline

10.3. Online

10.3.1. Direct Sales

10.3.2. E-Commerce Platforms



11. Automotive Aftermarket Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. DIY Consumers

11.3. Professional Services



12. Americas Automotive Aftermarket Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United States

12.3. Canada

12.4. Mexico

12.5. Brazil

12.6. Argentina



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Aftermarket Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United Kingdom

13.3. Germany

13.4. France

13.5. Russia

13.6. Italy

13.7. Spain

13.8. United Arab Emirates

13.9. Saudi Arabia

13.10. South Africa

13.11. Denmark

13.12. Netherlands

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Finland

13.15. Sweden

13.16. Nigeria

13.17. Egypt

13.18. Turkey

13.19. Israel

13.20. Norway

13.21. Poland

13.22. Switzerland



14. Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. China

14.3. India

14.4. Japan

14.5. Australia

14.6. South Korea

14.7. Indonesia

14.8. Thailand

14.9. Philippines

14.10. Malaysia

14.11. Singapore

14.12. Vietnam

14.13. Taiwan



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. 3M Company

15.3.2. ABS Friction Inc.

15.3.3. AcDelco by General Motors Company

15.3.4. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

15.3.5. Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

15.3.6. ALCO Filters Ltd.

15.3.7. Asimco Global Inc.

15.3.8. BASF SE

15.3.9. BorgWarner Inc.

15.3.10. Bridgestone Corporation

15.3.11. Continental AG

15.3.12. DENSO Corporation

15.3.13. Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.14. FORVIA Group

15.3.15. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

15.3.16. Lear Corporation

15.3.17. Magna International, Inc.

15.3.18. Mahle GmbH

15.3.19. Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

15.3.20. PHINIA Inc.

15.3.21. Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.22. Schaeffler AG

15.3.23. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

15.3.24. Tenneco Incorporated

15.3.25. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

15.3.26. Toyota Motor Corporation

15.3.27. Valeo

15.3.28. Yazaki Corporation

15.3.29. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

