UNCF Announces Dr. Shawn Thomas as Director of Investment Leadership Programs and Lead for Project ACCLAIM

Washington, DC, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF is pleased today to announce Dr. Shawn B. Thomas has joined the organization as our new Director of Investment Leadership Programs.

Dr. Thomas will have principal responsibility for the execution of Project ACCLAIM (Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management), a groundbreaking initiative designed to cultivate a robust pipeline of students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) entering the financial services sector. Recently launched at Morehouse College and Howard University, this ambitious program was made possible by a transformative $10 million gift from Adage Capital Management and Elizabeth and Phill Gross.

Dr. Thomas will manage the next phase of the program, which includes selecting additional schools for the next cohort. She has brought more than three decades of senior leadership experience across higher education, banking and finance, operations and organizational management.

Her professional journey includes serving as vice president/faculty and content lead at Knopman Marks, where she successfully delivered licensing training sanctioned by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) and partnered with HBCUs to prepare students for careers in finance. She has also held senior leadership positions at SunTrust Bank, Wells Fargo and BB&T, as well as key academic leadership roles at Trevecca University, Ohio Christian University and Atlanta Unbound Academy.

In addition to her extensive leadership record, Dr. Thomas holds a doctorate in organization and management with a specialization in management education, an Executive MBA in International Business and a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Florida A&M University.

“We are confident that Dr. Thomas’s blend of academic rigor, financial acumen and proven ability to lead complex initiatives will help ensure the success of Project ACCLAIM,” said Ed Smith-Lewis, senior vice president, Strategic Partnerships and Institute for Capacity Building, Career Pathways Initiatives, UNCF.

“She is deeply committed to strengthening student pathways, supporting institutional innovation, and delivering on the ambitious vision of this partnership.”

