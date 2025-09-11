SUCCESS® Enterprises Launches Its Revamped Coaching Program

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® Enterprises announced the return of their coaching program in a new framework designed to boost professional and personal transformation for business individuals in partnership with coach Courtland Warren. Outlining the program under their title, “SUCCESS,” their new strategy is to hone in on strategic guidance to achieve actionable change. In collaboration with Warren’s professional coaching acumen, the new SUCCESS Coaching Curriculum aims to be a program where transformation meets entrepreneurship, building coaches who can change not just lives but businesses as well.

Courtland Warren, a seasoned global mindset strategist, best-selling author, and speaker, envisions enlightening the professional landscape during unprecedented times through SUCCESS coaching. “People are searching for clarity in uncertain times. The demand is strong for identity alignment, nervous system confidence, and practical decision-making tools—and just as important: business acumen. Coaches need marketing, sales, and brand-building skills if they’re going to succeed long-term,” Warren explains. “I want individuals to walk away with key factors—inner tools to shift identity, regulate the nervous system, and create lasting change; and outer tools to build, market, and sustain a personal coaching brand.”

“The new SUCCESS coaching curriculum is an opportunity to reboot the program that was once missing a guiding voice,” says CEO of eXp World Holdings and SUCCESS Managing Director Glenn Sanford. “Our new platform leader, Courtland Warren, has a wealth of knowledge as a coach and strategist and is exactly who business coaches and entrepreneurs need to succeed long-term.”

Kerrie Lee Brown, VP of Publishing and Editor-in-Chief at SUCCESS Magazine, says, “This is the opportunity to bridge the gap between business individuals seeking growth and development movement—a virtual hands-on approach. And there is no one more accomplished or capable to lead the program than Courtland Warren, who has transformed lives and business careers through his unique expertise in coaching. I’m thrilled to witness this collaboration come to light and reach professionals.”

For more information, visit success.com —or pick up a copy at your local newsstand today.

Contact Information:

Kerrie Lee Brown

VP of Publishing and Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

kerrie.brown@success.com

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big and live their own definition of success. Optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS’® mission to provide individuals with tools and education for continuous growth and lasting success. For more information, visit success.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbfe29a3-114f-417f-96b5-d416e53eecd5