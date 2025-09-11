Lightcast and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Data-Driven Workforce Strategies to the Public Sector

MOSCOW, Idaho, and RESTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightcast , a global leader in labor market analytics, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Lightcast’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading labor market data and analytics platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“At Lightcast, we’re dedicated to turning complex labor market data into clear, actionable intelligence that Federal agencies can actually use. Our partnership with Carahsoft creates a more direct and efficient path for Public Sector and education leaders to access these critical insights,” said Carrie Cole, Senior Vice President of Public Sector Sales and Customer Success at Lightcast. “We’re excited to team up with a recognized leader in bringing innovative technology to Government agencies. Together, we can help more leaders tap into the power of our data to address pressing workforce challenges and make more informed strategic decisions.”

Lightcast provides agencies with a clear view of the labor market—who’s hiring, what skills are in demand, where talent is growing or shrinking and how trends are shifting over time. With these insights, agencies can build smarter workforce programs, shape more effective policy and stay ahead of economic change.

Lightcast goes beyond raw data, providing economic modeling and analyses that illuminate industry growth opportunities and drive targeted economic development strategies. Whether it’s aligning training with employer demand or planning for future workforce needs, Lightcast helps Public Sector leaders act with confidence and clarity. Lightcast is the trusted standard for more than 1,000 higher education institutions, 450 economic development organizations, 325 workforce development organizations and 65 Federal agencies across the globe.

“Lightcast provides actionable insights, enabling Government agencies to enhance workforce efficiency and adapt to evolving mission priorities,” said Brad Kuhns, Sales Manager for Workforce Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “Lightcast provides the crucial labor market analytics that agencies need to monitor market demands and make informed decisions. We look forward to working with Lightcast and our reseller partners to deliver the innovative platform to the Public Sector.”

Lightcast’s solutions are available through SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8545 or Lightcast@carahsoft.com. Explore Lightcast’s solutions here .

About Lightcast

Lightcast provides trusted global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance that empowers communities, corporations, and learning providers to make informed decisions and navigate the increasingly complex world of work. With a database of more than 3 billion job postings and career profiles, our team provides best-in-class customer service with robust data, clear analysis, and expert guidance on skills, jobs, and opportunities. Lightcast is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR. For more, visit lightcast.io.

Contact

Cara Christopher

(208) 816-6075

media@lightcast.io

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .