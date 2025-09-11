NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1993, AS AMENDED (THE “SECURITIES ACT”)) OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE US VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

NANTERRE (FRANCE)

SEPTEMBER 11, 2025

FORVIA FURTHER IMPROVES ITS DEBT PROFILE BY USING THE €600M PROCEEDS FROM ITS NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031 AND AVAILABLE CASH TO REPURCHASE €700M OF BONDS MATURING IN 2027

With the success of the cash tender offers for the repurchase of FORVIA’s outstanding 2.750% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 2027 and its outstanding 2.375% Notes due 2027, and using available cash, FORVIA decided to increase the maximum amount of the 2027 Sustainability-Linked Notes and 2027 Senior Notes to be accepted for purchase in the Tender Offers from €600 million to €700 million in aggregate principal amount.

The Tender Offers reduce the outstanding amount of the 2027 Sustainability-Linked Notes from €900 million to €700 million and the outstanding amount of the 2027 Senior Notes from €890 million to €390 million.

The settlement date for the Tender Offers is expected to be 15 September 2025, or as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter.



