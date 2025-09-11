Aligned Data Centers Donates $100,000 to mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Championing Skilled Trades and Future Workforce Development

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers (“Aligned” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Gigascale, Build-to-Scale, and Multi-tenant data center solutions supporting hyperscale, neocloud, and enterprise customers' most demanding cloud, AI, and HPC workloads, today announced a $100,000 donation to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. This contribution, as well as Aligned's ongoing workforce development programs, underscores the Company’s commitment to bridging the skilled labor gap and supporting the trades essential for building and maintaining critical infrastructure, including the data centers that power our digital economy.

The mikeroweWORKS Foundation, created by Mike Rowe, best known as the “dirtiest man on TV” from the iconic TV series Dirty Jobs, is dedicated to reinvigorating America's skilled trades by offering work ethic scholarships to men and women willing to learn a skill that is in high demand.

"The need for skilled trade professionals in critical infrastructure sectors, especially data centers, is growing rapidly," said Michael Morris, Chief Development Officer of Aligned Data Centers. "Our partnership with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation is a direct investment in the future workforce that will build, operate, and maintain the complex, high-performance data centers essential for AI, cloud, and enterprise applications. We are proud to support an organization that champions the dignity of hard work and provides tangible pathways to rewarding careers in these important trades."

The donation will directly support the Foundation's scholarship programs and initiatives, helping individuals acquire the training and certifications needed for careers in welding, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), electrical, plumbing, and other skilled trades. These professions are critical to the construction, ongoing maintenance, and efficient operation of state-of-the-art data center facilities.

“No matter how quickly the world changes, the qualities of successful individuals are still the same,” said Rowe. “The principles of hard work, determination, and respect for others are always in demand and a big part of our Work Ethic Scholarship Program. I’m grateful to Aligned for their generous support and helping make this our largest scholarship program to date.”

Aligned Data Centers' commitment to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation aligns with its broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, which include education, fostering community and workforce development, as well as investing in sustainable practices that benefit both the industry and society.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading provider of sustainable, ultra-efficient, and highly adaptive data center infrastructure designed to power AI innovation at scale. Fueled by over 50 patents for award-winning cooling technology and an expedited path to energy and land enablement, we support the world's most demanding AI, HPC, and cloud workloads. Aligned is committed to the communities we serve, transforming industrial sites into technology hubs, generating local jobs, and fostering widespread skilled workforce development. Aligned is Where AI Lives. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com.

About mikeroweWORKS

The mikeroweWORKS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that challenges myths and misperceptions about the skilled trades and helps close the skills gap. As America’s leading advocate for the skilled trades, Mike Rowe, its founder and CEO, speaks regularly about the country's dysfunctional relationship with work and challenges the persistent belief that a four-year degree is the best path for the most people. Each year, mikeroweWORKS gives away a modest pile of money through its Work Ethic Scholarship Program to help people get trained for skilled jobs that are in demand. Through this program, mikeroweWORKS encourages people to learn a useful skill and rewards those who demonstrate that they’ll work their butts off. Since its inception, the foundation has granted $16 million in work ethic scholarships.

