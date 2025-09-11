New York, USA, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Brain Imaging Devices Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of ~6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The brain imaging devices market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing incidence of neurological conditions like brain tumors, strokes, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and epilepsy, primarily attributed to aging populations and lifestyle influences. Additionally, advancements in technology, particularly the incorporation of AI and machine learning, are improving imaging precision, speed, and diagnostic capabilities, supporting earlier detection and more personalized treatment approaches.

DelveInsight’s Brain Imaging Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading brain imaging devices companies’ market shares, challenges, brain imaging devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market brain imaging devices companies in the market.

Brain Imaging Devices Market Summary

The global brain imaging devices market size is projected to increase from USD 5 billion in 2024 to USD 7.7 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global brain imaging devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the brain imaging devices market include Healthcare Private Limited, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Esaote SPA, Mediso Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., Voxelgrids Innovations Private Limited, MR Solutions, PerkinElmer, Inc., Kindsway Biotech, SCHILLER, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Time Medical Holding, Koning Health, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the brain imaging devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the brain imaging devices market, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) device category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the brain imaging devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Brain Imaging Devices Market Forecast Report





Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Brain Imaging Devices Market

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

The global increase in neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, and brain tumors has created a strong demand for advanced brain imaging technologies. Early diagnosis and accurate monitoring are critical for effective treatment, driving the adoption of MRI, CT, PET, and other neuroimaging devices.

Technological Advancements in Imaging Devices

Continuous innovation in imaging technology, including high-resolution MRI, functional MRI (fMRI), PET-CT fusion, and AI-powered imaging analysis, has significantly enhanced diagnostic accuracy. These advancements reduce scan times, improve image quality, and enable better detection of neurological abnormalities, fueling market growth.

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure and Investment

Growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe, has expanded access to sophisticated imaging equipment. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutions are increasingly equipping themselves with state-of-the-art imaging devices to meet the rising demands of patients.

Rising Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiatives

Governments, healthcare organizations, and NGOs are emphasizing early diagnosis of brain disorders. Public awareness campaigns, preventive healthcare programs, and routine screening recommendations encourage the use of brain imaging devices, boosting market demand.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

AI and machine learning are being integrated into imaging workflows to assist in rapid image interpretation, anomaly detection, and predictive diagnostics. These technologies improve operational efficiency and diagnostic accuracy, making imaging devices more attractive to healthcare providers.

R&D and Clinical Trials

Pharmaceutical and medical device companies are increasingly using advanced brain imaging techniques in clinical trials for neurological drugs and therapies. This use in research applications contributes to increased adoption and growth of the imaging devices market.

Get a sneak peek at the brain imaging devices market dynamics @ Brain Imaging Devices Market Trends

Regional Brain Imaging Devices Market Insights

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the brain imaging devices market, supported by multiple growth drivers. The region’s leadership is driven by the high burden of neurological disorders, significant research and development (R&D) spending, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and continuous innovation from leading medical device manufacturers. Additionally, growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis is further accelerating market expansion, reinforcing North America’s dominant global position.

Beyond disease prevalence, the market is also gaining momentum from rapid technological advancements and the introduction of new products. For example, in December 2024, at RSNA 2024, Philips introduced its AI-enabled CT 5300 system in North America, integrating advanced hardware with AI-powered Smart Workflow tools to improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce scan duration, and enhance access to premium imaging. The Smart Workflow features include precise patient positioning for quicker setup, optimized cardiac and brain imaging for improved clarity, and high-quality scans with lower radiation exposure, making the CT 5300 particularly suitable for cardiac and low-dose screening.

Together, these factors are anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the brain imaging devices market across the region.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the brain imaging devices market, get a snapshot of the Brain Imaging Devices Market Outlook

Recent Developmental Activities in the Brain Imaging Devices Market

In February 2025, Wellumio , a medical device company from New Zealand specializing in stroke detection innovations, announced the enrollment of the first patient in the Feasibility, Safety, and Usability Assessment of the Wellumio 'Axana' 0.1T portable MRI device (Portable MRI Study). This study will evaluate the Axana device’s effectiveness in detecting acute stroke in emergency department patients.

, a medical device company from New Zealand specializing in stroke detection innovations, announced the enrollment of the first patient in the Feasibility, Safety, and Usability Assessment of the Wellumio 'Axana' 0.1T portable MRI device (Portable MRI Study). This study will evaluate the Axana device’s effectiveness in detecting acute stroke in emergency department patients. In December 2024, Canon Medical Systems USA expanded its AI-powered CT solutions, introducing tools like INSTINX and Vitrea to streamline scanning and improve diagnostic speed and accuracy.

expanded its AI-powered CT solutions, introducing tools like INSTINX and Vitrea to streamline scanning and improve diagnostic speed and accuracy. In December 2024 , at RSNA 2024, Philips launched its AI-powered CT 5300 system in North America, combining innovative hardware with advanced AI-driven Smart Workflow solutions to enhance diagnostic confidence, reduce scan time, and improve accessibility to high-quality imaging.

, at RSNA 2024, Philips launched its AI-powered CT 5300 system in North America, combining innovative hardware with advanced AI-driven Smart Workflow solutions to enhance diagnostic confidence, reduce scan time, and improve accessibility to high-quality imaging. In November 2024, GE HealthCare received FDA 510(k) clearance for its SIGNA™ MAGNUS, a head-only 3.0T MRI system tailored for cutting-edge neuroimaging and biomarker research.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for its SIGNA™ MAGNUS, a head-only 3.0T MRI system tailored for cutting-edge neuroimaging and biomarker research. In March 2024, FUJIFILM India launched its advanced Echelon Synergy 1.5T MRI machine at the CT & MRI User Conclave in Mumbai, offering faster scans, AI-powered imaging, low power use, and enhanced patient comfort.

Brain Imaging Devices Overview

Brain imaging devices are critical tools in modern neuroscience and clinical diagnostics, enabling detailed visualization of brain structure, function, and pathology. These devices include technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), and electroencephalography (EEG). MRI is widely used for its high-resolution imaging of soft tissue, which helps detect tumors, vascular abnormalities, and neurodegenerative conditions. CT scans, on the other hand, provide rapid imaging of brain injuries, strokes, or hemorrhages. PET scans allow clinicians to assess metabolic and functional processes, offering insights into conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy, while EEG monitors electrical activity to detect seizures or sleep disorders. Together, these tools provide a comprehensive view of the brain, aiding both diagnosis and research.

Brain Imaging Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Brain Imaging Devices Market CAGR ~6% Brain Imaging Devices Market Size by 2032 USD 7.7 Billion Key Brain Imaging Devices Companies Healthcare Private Limited, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Esaote SPA, Mediso Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., Voxelgrids Innovations Private Limited, MR Solutions, PerkinElmer, Inc., Kindsway Biotech, SCHILLER, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Time Medical Holding, Koning Health, and others

Brain Imaging Devices Market Assessment

Brain Imaging Devices Market Segmentation Brain Imaging Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Device [(Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT/SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and, Others)], Accessories & Consumables Brain Imaging Devices Market Segmentation By Portability: Stationary and Portable Brain Imaging Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Stroke, Brain Tumor, Epilepsy, and Others Brain Imaging Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others Brain Imaging Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the brain imaging devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Brain Imaging Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Brain Imaging Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Brain Imaging Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Brain Imaging Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Brain Imaging Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Brain Imaging Devices Market Layout 8 Brain Imaging Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the brain imaging devices market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Brain Imaging Devices Market Assessment

Related Reports

Alzheimer’s Disease Market

Alzheimer’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer’s disease companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Suven Life Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, IGC Pharma, T3D Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Araclon Biotech S.L., Eisai, TauRx Therapeutics, GemVax & KAEL, AC Immune SA, Johnson & Johnson, Longeveron, Vaccinex, Sinaptica Therapeutics, Alpha Cognition, Biogen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck, among others.

Agitation in Alzheimer’s Disease Market

Agitation in Alzheimer’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key agitation in Alzheimer’s disease companies, including Eli Lilly and Co, BioVie Inc., AB Science SA, Annovis Bio Inc., Cognition Therapeutics Inc., Coya Therapeutics Inc., Actinogen Medical Limited, AC Immune SA, Biogen Inc., Longeveron Inc., among others.

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease companies, including Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Enterin, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Merck Sharp & Dohme, among others.

Parkinson’s Disease Market

Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson’s disease companies, including UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, Annovis Bio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Britannia Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), AbbVie, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, among others.

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Company, 23andMe, Inc., Lilly, Fujirebio, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Diadem srl., Todos Medical, DISCERN™, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Shimzadu Corporation., Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Bruker, Magnetica., IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc., MR Solutions, Hyperfine, Inc., Neusoft Corporation, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679