From Basement Beginnings to 300 Stores

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began over three decades ago, as a family-run mail order business operating out of home, has now grown into a national sports retail leader. This past weekend, Rally House, a leading sports apparel and merchandise retailer, proudly opened its 300th store, marking a milestone moment in a story defined by hard work, local passion, and the love of the game.

Peg and Tim Liebert began their journey simply wanting to share their love for the state of Kansas with locals and visitors. In 1989, they opened their first storefront, Kansas Sampler, in Overland Park, Kansas. The store was a treasure trove of Kansas-themed gifts and local favorites, becoming a beloved stop for fans and families alike.

For years, the Liebert’s built their dream one order at a time—literally—packing catalog shipments with their children in their basement. Co-founder, Peg Liebert, has always found fun in running retail shops, “When I was 10 years old, I used to pretend I owned stores, and now it’s play to me with Rally House.” In 2008, the fun really picked up after the Kansas Jayhawks Men’s Basketball Team’s NCAA National Championship win. The demand for licensed sports merchandise surged in their home market of Kansas. Sensing an opportunity, the company pivoted, expanding beyond Kansas pride to bringing fans from all over the licensed sports apparel they craved.

This pivotal moment sparked a transformation. The company began entering new markets and rebranded as Rally House, a name that reflects the spirit of gathering fans together. From Dallas to St. Louis, Philadelphia to Cincinnati, each city had its own traditions, teams, and loyal fans—but the common thread was clear: the passion for local sports runs deep everywhere.

By 2022, Rally House was opening new stores at a record pace, becoming one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country. Along the way, the company earned accolades like NFL Retailer of the Year, multiple Retail CLC Licensing IMPACT Awards, and top retailer honors from major brands. Rally House also took on exciting partnerships, becoming the Official Team Shop for the Big Ten Conference and managing retail operations for numerous university athletic programs, including the Kansas State Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, and Pittsburgh Panthers, among others. Team partnerships include in-venue shops, team sites, and recently, a bookstore with Drexel University. Pairing with all this excitement, the cherry on top is the newly purchased corporate headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas. A five-story office building that brings all of Rally House’s corporate team under one roof.

“We never imagined we’d grow this big,” says company founder Peg Liebert. “We have always believed that when you do things right, good things happen. We focus on our customers first by providing them with an outrageous selection of merchandise to shop,” Peg added.

Today, Rally House continues to blend its small-town heart with big-league ambition. Whether fans shop in-store or online, the company remains dedicated to delivering an outrageous product selection and customer service that feels personal—because, at its core, it always has been.







