EKOUAER Joins Emmy Gifting Lounge for the First Time, Offering Stars a Moment of Refined Comfort

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Emmy Awards just around the corner, EKOUAER is set to make its first appearance at the official Celebrity Gifting Lounge on September 12 in Hollywood. As one of the official luxury loungewear partners, EKOUAER will present its signature silk sleepwear and the fan-favorite Teddy collaboration series, offering a refreshing take on what loungewear can be for the stars who live life on and off the red carpet.

Rooted in the philosophy of “Everyday Luxury, Effortless Comfort,” EKOUAER has redefined what modern loungewear can be—elegant, versatile, and intentionally designed for real life. Its presence at the Emmy Awards marks more than just a product showcase; it represents a meaningful step in connecting the brand with the world of entertainment and celebrity culture. By joining the Travel Lounge, EKOUAER aligns itself with Hollywood’s most influential voices, introducing its vision of refined comfort to a global audience.





A Private Escape Behind the Scenes

Tucked away from the cameras and the red-carpet spotlight, the Emmy Awards Celebrity Travel Lounge offers an exclusive, invitation-only experience for Emmy nominees, presenters, and select VIPs. Designed as a luxurious retreat amid the chaos of awards season, the Lounge brings together a curated collection of brands that speak to the lifestyle of modern Hollywood—elegant, functional, and effortlessly indulgent.



This year, EKOUAER joins the Lounge as an official luxury loungewear partner, offering attendees a first-hand look at its standout pieces: signature silk sleepwear and the cozy, fashion-forward Teddy collaboration series. Each item has been carefully selected to reflect the pace and personality of the entertainment industry—versatile enough for hotel suite lounging, refined enough for private jet travel, and comfortable enough to wear between fittings and red-carpet appearances.



From red-carpet downtime to jet-set getaways, EKOUAER ensures celebrities stay chic and comfortable. As part of the Lounge experience, each piece is a reflection of a lifestyle that values ease, confidence, and understated elegance

EKOUAER: Where Comfort Becomes a Lifestyle





As one of the specially selected brands in this year’s Emmy Celebrity Gifting Lounge, EKOUAER represents more than a thoughtful gift—it offers an experience tailored to the rhythm of celebrity life. With a product range designed for both travel and home, EKOUAER seamlessly fits into the daily lives of entertainers who move between airport lounges, hotel suites, red carpets, and quiet moments at home.



Its collections, including signature silk sleepwear and the cozy Teddy collaboration, aren’t just stylish—they’re practical, travel-ready, and purpose-built for those who value comfort without sacrificing elegance. Whether lounging between interviews or decompressing after a major event, EKOUAER becomes a go-to choice for stars seeking moments of softness amid the spotlight.

Introducing a New Standard of Comfort and Elegance Behind the Scenes of Hollywood’s Biggest Night





EKOUAER’s presence at the Emmys goes beyond visibility—it’s a way of sharing the brand’s lifestyle philosophy with some of Hollywood’s most influential tastemakers. In a world where celebrities are constantly on the move, balancing travel, appearances, and personal downtime, EKOUAER offers something truly meaningful: a moment to feel at ease. The pieces featured in the Lounge aren’t just luxurious—they’re designed to become part of everyday routines, whether it’s winding down after a premiere or enjoying a quiet morning before the next flight. EKOUAER brings everyday luxury to Emmy weekend — where loungewear meets Hollywood glamour.



For the media and entertainment insiders attending the Lounge, EKOUAER also brings a visual story to life. From the elegant booth design to candid moments of stars slipping into silk sets or cozy loungewear, the brand creates organic opportunities for content that feels both aspirational and authentic. Joining The Travel Lounge marks a milestone for EKOUAER’s global presence, connecting the brand with Hollywood’s brightest stars. It’s a fresh take on modern luxury—one that shows style doesn’t have to stop when the spotlight fades, and comfort can be just as iconic as couture.

Looking Ahead: Where Quiet Luxury Meets a Global Stage

Looking ahead, EKOUAER continues to build a brand that lives beyond trends. With every collection, the goal remains the same: to create loungewear that feels personal, purposeful, and beautifully made. Whether worn behind the scenes or between destinations, EKOUAER’s pieces are designed to become part of how people care for themselves—and carry themselves—in an ever-moving world.

For more information, please visit the EKOUAER website and Amazon storefront

