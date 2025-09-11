Hark Capital provides $50 million NAV facility to Pharos Capital Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hark Capital, through its managed funds, today announced the closing of a $50 million NAV facility with Pharos IV-A, L.P., a middle-market private equity fund focused on healthcare companies that aim to improve the patient experience of care, increase access to care within underserved communities, and reduce the total cost of healthcare. Proceeds of the facility will be used to support new and existing investments in Pharos’ healthcare portfolio.

“We are thrilled to build on our long-standing relationship with Pharos Capital Group and support their mission of investing in high-impact healthcare companies,” said Rafael Castro, Partner at Hark Capital. “The transaction marks the third financing facility between our two firms and underscores Hark’s commitment to supporting enduring middle-market franchises.”

Joel Goldberg, Partner of Pharos Capital Group added, “We value Hark Capital’s partnership and their ability to deliver flexible financing solutions that align with our strategy of building healthcare companies that expand access and improve outcomes.”

The financing leverages the credit strength and diversification of the Pharos IV-A portfolio to strategically obtain attractive and flexible capital. The transaction highlights Hark Capital’s leadership in the NAV lending space and its continued focus on delivering innovative fund finance solutions to middle-market sponsors.

About Hark Capital

Since 2013, Hark Capital, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), has been a pioneer in providing creative, non-dilutive fund finance solutions for middle-market private equity sponsors, with a focus on NAV-based and management company facilities. Since inception, Hark Capital has deployed over $1.7 billion across 130+ transactions with more than 60 sponsors in the US, Canada and Europe.

Hark Capital Advisors, LLC

Email: info@harkcap.com

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group is a physician-founded investment firm focused on growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and expand access to care in underserved markets. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 61 companies and has over $900 million of private equity assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations, predominantly across healthcare sectors. For more information on Pharos, please visit www.pharosfunds.com or visit us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pharos-capital-group.