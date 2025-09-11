Eurasian Resources Group opens Kazakhstan’s first green school powered by solar and AI

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a global metals and mining company, has inaugurated a new preparatory high school in the Kazakhstan city of Rudny as part of its “ERG mektep” (“ERG for Schools”) program, which has channeled more than KZT15 billion (US$ 32 million) into education in Kazakhstan in recent years.

The facility, designed for 1,200 students, is the first in Kazakhstan to be powered by electricity from solar panels. ERG has invested over KZT7.8 billion (US$ 16.6 million) in this new gymnasium. The school makes focus on ergonomics, inclusivity, energy efficiency, and advanced security systems integrated with artificial intelligence.



With an area of over 19,590 square meters, it is also one of the largest schools built under the state-led Keleshek Mektepteri (“Schools of the Future”) initiative.



“We are proud that this project has become part of the Keleshek Mektepteri national initiative launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” said Shukhrat Ibragimov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of ERG.

“To quote Kanysh Satbayev, our outstanding scientist, the first academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, who made a huge contribution to the development of geology and science in Kazakhstan, ‘The future belongs to young people. But in order to be prepared for this future, they need to be equipped with knowledge,’” he added.



There are 60 classrooms, 4 computer labs, a STEM laboratory and a robotics room, machine-equipped workshops, and language labs for learning foreign languages. The new school includes hydroponic systems for biology and ecology studies, and a media center with a podcast studio.

Digital assistants will support teachers, tailor learning tasks, and make education interactive and in line with modern education systems.



The new school building will accommodate students with special educational needs, offering accessible classrooms or special elevators.



“The Head of State always emphasizes that school is a sacred center of knowledge and education, and quality education is the main priority of social policy. Today we are opening a modern 1,200–seat school in Rudny - this is the result of joint efforts by the government and business. The new educational institution meets all modern requirements, gives children the opportunity to acquire high-quality knowledge, develop in sports and creativity. I am sure that this school will become a solid foundation for fostering honesty, hard work, patriotism and civic responsibility among the younger generation,” said the Akim of the Kostanay Region, Mr Kumar Aksakalov.

As part of a joint program with the Teach for Qazaqstan foundation, four STEM teachers will join the new school to reinforce learning in critical technical areas.



ERG previously financed the construction of similar schools in Karazhar and Sychevka in the Pavlodar Region, the modernization of the Ybyrai Altynsarin school in Aksu, and Gymnasium No. 2 in the city of Khromtau.



Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is a global metals and mining company headquartered in Luxembourg. ERG has around 67,000 employees and is one of the largest employers in the industry. It sells products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.



The Group’s main shareholder (40% stake) is the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. ERG’s CEO and Chairman of the Board is Shukhrat Ibragimov, who was appointed in 2024 and brings with him many years of industry experience.



With integrated mining, processing, energy, logistics, and marketing operations, ERG is one of the world’s largest producers of ferrochrome and cobalt and a leading international supplier of copper and iron ore. It is also a large supplier of alumina and aluminium in Eurasia.



In Kazakhstan, the Group operates multiple production entities, including Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarbai Iron Ore Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, and Eurasian Energy Corporation. ERG is a key power supplier and a large railway operator in Central Asia.



In Africa, Frontier is the cornerstone of the Group's copper business in the DRC, while Metalkol represents a major tailings reprocessing operation. Metalkol has become one of the world's largest producers of cobalt and a major producer of copper. The Group manages its own supply chain through its logistics company, SABOT.

