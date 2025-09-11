Claire’s Place Foundation’s 11th Annual Glow Ride for CF Lights Up Hermosa Beach, Sept. 20

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab your bikes, skates or boards and get ready to light up the night! Claire’s Place Foundation invites families, friends and fun-seekers of all ages to join the 11th Annual Glow Ride for Cystic Fibrosis on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the iconic Hermosa Beach Pier.

This glowing beachside celebration blends neon lights, music and community spirit, all to raise vital funds for Claire’s Place Foundation’s Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program . Riders can deck out their wheels, grab glow sticks and cruise along the strand with hundreds of fellow participants. No bike? Hermosa Cyclery has you covered with complimentary rentals right by the pier, reserve early to secure yours.

New this year:

Glow Bucks = Treats That Give Back – Trade Glow Bucks for Creamy Boys Ice Cream , fresh slices from local favorite Paisano’s Pizza , face painting or glowing gear. Every dollar spent is a donation that supports Claire’s Place.





, fresh slices from local favorite , face painting or glowing gear. Every dollar spent is a donation that supports Claire’s Place. Bring Your Besties – New 4-person group ticket option to save while riding together.





Special Kids Pricing – Children under 12 ride for just $25.





The event supports the Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program, which covers rent, utilities and other monthly bills for CF patients and their families during prolonged hospitalizations, helping them focus on recovery, not bills. Since its creation, the program has supported over 600 families, carrying forward the legacy of Claire Wineland, the Foundation’s late founder, beloved advocate and proud South Bay resident. Claire started this program when she was just 13 years old, after experiencing firsthand the challenges CF families face during long hospital stays.

“This is truly the most fun night of the year,” said Executive Director of Claire’s Place Foundation Melissa Yeager. “Families and friends come for the glowing bikes and the magic of riding side by side under the stars, but they leave knowing they’ve helped change lives for people living with cystic fibrosis. Every glow we see on the pier is part of Claire’s light continuing to shine.”

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Hermosa Beach Pier – 1 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Meetup: 5:30 p.m. | Glow Ride Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: www.clairesplacefoundation.org/glow-ride – Group, child and individual ride options available.

EVENT SPONSORS

The 2025 Glow Ride is made possible by the generous support of Vertex Pharmaceuticals , NorthStar Moving Company , Hermosa Cyclery , Athens Services , Withum , , Southbay Lexus , Creamy Boys Ice Cream and Paisano’s Pizza .







About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.