BRT Apartments Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividend and Announces Management Appointments

GREAT NECK, New York, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable October 6, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2025.

Additionally, the Company announces the appointment of Matthew Gibbons and Isaac Kalish as chief accounting officer and chief financial officer, respectively. Mr. Gibbons' appointment is effective immediately, and Mr. Kalish’s appointment is effective upon the retirement of BRT’s current Chief Financial Officer, George Zweier, which the Company anticipates will take place in the first quarter of 2026. Matthew Gibbons and Isaac Kalish are both certified public accountants and have been associated with BRT since 2025 and 2004, respectively.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 11, 2025, BRT owns or has interests in 30 multi-family properties with 8,161 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

