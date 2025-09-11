Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams statement on HBCU bomb threats

Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We stand in solidarity with the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) targeted today after violent threats were directed at their campuses. Unfortunately this has become an all-too common occurrence in recent years, causing disruption, chaos and forcing evacuations and closures. While these criminal incidents are extremely disturbing and temporarily disruptive to our campus communities, HBCUs will not be deterred from their missions of advancing the causes of equity and justice in America.
The actions of a misguided few will not deter our institutions from fulfilling their collective mission to educate our nation’s next generation of teachers, entrepreneurs and leaders. We call on federal officials to investigate these matters, bring the perpetrators of these terroristic acts to account and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.
Dr. Harry L. Williams
President & CEO
Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.