Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams statement on HBCU bomb threats

Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We stand in solidarity with the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) targeted today after violent threats were directed at their campuses. Unfortunately this has become an all-too common occurrence in recent years, causing disruption, chaos and forcing evacuations and closures. While these criminal incidents are extremely disturbing and temporarily disruptive to our campus communities, HBCUs will not be deterred from their missions of advancing the causes of equity and justice in America.

The actions of a misguided few will not deter our institutions from fulfilling their collective mission to educate our nation’s next generation of teachers, entrepreneurs and leaders. We call on federal officials to investigate these matters, bring the perpetrators of these terroristic acts to account and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

Dr. Harry L. Williams

President & CEO

Thurgood Marshall College Fund

