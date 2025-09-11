TMCF supports investments in predominantly Black institutions

Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition to supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and historically Black community colleges (HBCCs), the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is proud to count three predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) amongst its membership. TMCF member PBIs include Chicago State University, Medgar Evers College and York College.

Much like HBCUs, PBIs play a critical role in preparing the next generation of American leaders, teachers and entrepreneurs, specializing in producing extraordinary results while working with disproportionately high populations of under-resourced students. In fact, our nation’s 67 PBIs serve more than 300,000 students across 19 states.

Investments made in PBIs are smart investments in our nation’s global competitiveness and its future and, as such, our federal government would be wise to maintain, if not increase investments in PBIs, along with providing greater resources to HBCUs.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund