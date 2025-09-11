Chef’s Deal Restaurant Equipment Announces New Flexible Financing Programs for Foodservice Industry

Nashville, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tennessee - September 11, 2025 -

Chef's Deal, a leading commercial kitchen and restaurant supply company based in Nashville, Tennessee, has introduced new financing programs designed to provide greater accessibility to essential foodservice equipment. The company has partnered with financial institutions to offer 'Net 30' and a 'No money down %0 interest for 90 Days' programs, addressing the capital needs of restaurant owners nationwide.



The new financing programs come at a critical time for the foodservice industry, which continues to navigate economic uncertainties and evolving market conditions. These flexible payment options enable both new and established restaurant operators to acquire necessary equipment while maintaining better cash flow management during their initial operational phases or expansion periods.



"We recognized a significant need in the industry for more flexible capital options, and our goal is to empower restaurant owners to invest in their growth without the immediate financial strain," said Matthew Yaz, spokesperson for Chef's Deal. "These financing programs reflect our commitment to supporting the long-term success of foodservice businesses rather than focusing solely on immediate transactions."

The financing options are available for commercial restaurant equipment from over 400 manufacturers. The Net 30 terms allow qualified businesses to defer payment for 30 days after delivery, while the %0 interest option is offered during limited promotional periods, giving establishments added flexibility to generate revenue before interest begins to accrue.



Restaurant industry data indicates that initial equipment investment remains one of the most significant barriers to entry for new operators and a major challenge for existing businesses seeking to upgrade or expand. The introduction of these financing programs addresses this challenge by reducing the upfront capital requirements that often delay or prevent business growth initiatives.



The programs are available to qualified businesses throughout the continental United States, leveraging the company's established distribution network and local delivery capabilities in Tennessee and surrounding regions. The application process has been streamlined to provide rapid approval decisions, enabling restaurant operators to quickly acquire the equipment needed for their operations.



Beyond the financing programs, the company continues to offer complementary services, including free consultation, layout, and design assistance to help foodservice operators optimize their kitchen configurations and equipment selections. These services, combined with the new financing options, create a comprehensive support system for businesses at various stages of development.



Chef's Deal operates as one of the largest restaurant equipment stocking dealers in Nashville and the surrounding areas, recognized by Pride Dealer Group as the fastest-growing restaurant equipment dealer in its category. The company maintains an extensive inventory of commercial kitchen equipment, refrigeration systems, cooking equipment, food prep equipment, dishwashers, ice machines, and exhaust hoods, serving various business types including restaurants, bars, food trucks, bakeries, and institutional foodservice operations. Additional information about the company and its services can be found at https://www.chefsdeal.com/s/about-us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sv_5WdidTyg

###

For more information about Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment, contact the company here:



Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment

Matthew Yaz

+1 (877) 254-5449

info@chefsdeal.com

708 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207



1155 Haley Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129