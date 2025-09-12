Save the Date: HUTCHMED to Present R&D Updates on October 31, 2025

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that it will host a Research & Development update in Shanghai, China, and via webcast on Friday, October 31, 2025.

During the event, Dr. Michael Shi, Executive Vice President, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of HUTCHMED, will share insights into the Company’s R&D strategy and vision. This will include an overview of the Company’s Antibody Targeted Therapy Conjugates platform, featuring its lead candidate HMPL-A251, as well as updates on late-stage pipeline development.

The in-person event will be held in Shanghai from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. HKT and conducted in Chinese (Putonghua). A live webcast will be available concurrently. Attendance at the in-person event is by invitation only.

A webcast in English will be held from 8:00 p.m. HKT / 8:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 noon GMT on Friday, October 31, for approximately one hour.

Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

