Virtualware signs largest contract to date to deploy VIROO across Spain’s leading vocational training centres

Bilbao, September 12, 2025 – Virtualware (EPA:ALVIR), a pioneer in 3D-driven enterprise software, has signed an agreement valued at more than €5 million to roll out its VIROO platform in 66 Centres of Excellence for Vocational Training under the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sport (MEFPD).

This six-year contract, places the XR enterprise platform VIROO at the epicenter of the national strategy to create and deploy immersive content that places Vocational Education and Training (VET) at the forefront and foster the development of future professionals.

With this agreement, these 66 new VET Centres will join the more than 25 vocational training centers across the whole of Spain already equipped with Virtualware’s VIROO platform.

“We are opening a new chapter of growth and pedagogical innovation, allowing thousands of students to train with state-of-the-art immersive simulators developed and deployed through VIROO platform, raising their technical skills from day one. Our goal is to bring immersive technology to every vocational training classroom in Spain, through a sustainable model for content creation and deployment”, says Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware.

Virtualware, founded in 2004, is one of the leading experts in immersive and 3D technology solutions. During this period, its software solutions have become synonymous with cutting-edge 3D enterprise.

In October 2024, Virtualware acquired Swedish company Simumatik, expanding its capabilities in digital twin and simulation technologies. This acquisition aligns with the company’s three-year Strategic Plan to support key industries, including energy, automotive, transportation, defense, manufacturing, education, and healthcare.

In 2024, Virtualware also presented a three-year (2024-2026) Strategic Plan featuring expansion in North America, channel-based organic growth, and inorganic acquisitions.

Virtualware’s client base includes GE Vernova, Petronas, Volvo, Gestamp, Alstom, ADIF, Bosch, Biogen, Kessler Foundation, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, Ohio University, the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the Basque Government.

The company’s headquarters are in Bilbao, Spain, with offices in Orlando, US, Toronto, Canada, and Skövde, Sweden.

