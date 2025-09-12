Rackspace Technology Achieves AWS Automotive Competency

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Automotive Competency. This new designation highlights Rackspace Technology's expertise supporting automotive companies, and their suppliers, accelerate their digital transformation on AWS.

The AWS Automotive Services Competency distinguishes AWS Partner Network (APN) members who have demonstrated deep technical expertise and proven customer success delivering solutions across the automotive industry.

"Achieving the AWS Automotive Competency reflects over five years of intensive work with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide," said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "We combine deep industry knowledge with the complete Rackspace Technology portfolio for sustainable mobility solutions of the future."

Customer Experience

Rackspace Technology recently supported a major German automotive OEM as it modernized its legacy shopfloor Information Technology (IT) on AWS. By implementing a new event-driven data pipeline, Rackspace Technology delivered real-time visibility into shopfloor machinery data, enabling faster operator response. Additionally, the company is now able to streamline analytics and is prepared to expand into predictive maintenance to cover aspects of Industry 4.0.

This achievement marks Rackspace Technology's continued investment in developing industry-specific solutions, building on its extensive portfolio of AWS competencies and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for the world’s leading automotive companies.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Amerine, publicrelations@rackspace.com