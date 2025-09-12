RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-09-12
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln450 
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.835 %
Lowest yield0.835 %
Highest accepted yield0.835 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-09-12
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln790 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.680 %
Lowest yield0.680 %
Highest accepted yield0.680 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


