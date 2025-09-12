Indocia Releases Alpha Version of Non-Custodial Wallet and Crypto Ecosystem

Singapore, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Indocia.com, a blockchain solutions provider, today announced the alpha launch of its non-custodial wallet with integrated ecosystem tools. The release represents an early milestone in Indocia’s efforts to make digital asset management more secure, transparent, and accessible to a global audience.

A Platform for Users and Businesses

The Indocia Wallet is built entirely on a Ledger non-custodial model, ensuring that users maintain direct control of their private keys and digital assets. Alongside the most secure non-custodial wallet, the alpha version introduces a set of complementary products designed for both individual and business use:

Cross-Chain Swaps: Enabling seamless asset exchanges across supported blockchains.





Enabling seamless asset exchanges across supported blockchains. Indocia Commerce: A payments suite featuring crypto payment links, QR “scan-to-pay” options, API integrations, and a payout CRM for businesses.





A payments suite featuring crypto payment links, QR “scan-to-pay” options, API integrations, and a payout CRM for businesses. Escrow Services: Smart contract–driven escrow protection for secure peer-to-peer transactions.





Smart contract–driven escrow protection for secure peer-to-peer transactions. $INDO Token Utility: The platform’s native token, designed to provide governance rights, ecosystem participation, and reward mechanisms.





Indocia confirmed that its alpha release is accompanied by a structured feedback program. Early users are invited to share their experiences, which will be used to inform the platform’s next phase of development.

Feedback-Driven Development

"The alpha launch is about listening as much as it is about building," said Alex Tan, spokesperson of Indocia. "We want our early adopters to help us identify what works, what needs improvement, and how we can deliver a platform that matches real user needs."

The company emphasized that feedback from both individual users and businesses will shape its future product rollouts, with an emphasis on usability and reliability.

"Our mission is to make non-custodial technology practical for everyday use," added Alex Tan, spokesperson of Indocia. "By combining tools like commerce integrations and escrow services with a secure wallet foundation, we are aiming to make digital assets easier to manage and deploy."

Next Steps

In the weeks ahead, Indocia plans to release its official product roadmap and outline additional ecosystem features. The company is also preparing for the presale of $INDO, its native token. According to Indocia, token holders will have governance participation and access to platform benefits as the ecosystem expands.

The presale will precede broader product rollouts, giving early community members the opportunity to engage with the project from its formative stages.

Industry Context

The launch of Indocia’s alpha platform comes at a time when non-custodial solutions are attracting increased attention. According to industry data from CoinGecko and The Block, non-custodial wallets for DeFi saw double-digit user growth during 2024-2025, driven by heightened concerns over custodial exchange security and a rising demand for direct control of digital assets.

The integration of payment and commerce tools within a non-custodial platform is seen by analysts as a potential differentiator, especially for small and medium-sized businesses exploring crypto adoption.

About Indocia

Indocia.com is a blockchain platform focused on non-custodial solutions for individuals and enterprises. Its products include a Non-custodial wallet, cross-chain swap features, crypto commerce tools, and escrow services powered by smart contracts. Indocia’s native token, $INDO, underpins governance and ecosystem participation.

The alpha version of the Indocia Wallet and ecosystem tools is now live for early users, with product feedback currently being collected for subsequent development phases.

For more information, visit www.indocia.com



