Bitget Announces Smart Awards 2025 to Honor Top Trading Talent

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 Company, is set to host the Smart Awards 2025 on September 25, marking the third edition of its prestigious trader recognition ceremony. The ceremony coincides with the platform’s 7th anniversary, where outstanding traders who have achieved remarkable performance, driven impactful innovations, and contributed significantly to the evolving crypto ecosystem will be rewarded.

This year’s Smart Awards will be hosted as a live virtual ceremony. During the event, Bitget will review a year that has been both turbulent and remarkable for the crypto industry, announce the winners of this year’s awards, and invite judges and honorees to explore the theme: “What’s SMART in Crypto Trading.” The awards will be presented by Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, along with renowned crypto influencers Sjuul (Founder of AltCryptoGems) and Dapp Centre. The judging committee is currently conducting final evaluations based on trading data.

The award spotlights four core trading archetypes, each representing emerging strategies and exceptional user achievements within the Bitget ecosystem. “On-Chain Igniter” for top performers in on-chain trading, “Endurance Alpha” for those showing steady growth with Bitget’s financial products, “Signal Maker” for leaders in copy trading, and “Rising Gear” for standout traders who emerged after October 2024.

Now in its third year, the Smart Awards has evolved into a signature event recognizing excellence and leadership in crypto trading. Continuing Bitget’s tradition of honoring top talent, last year’s ceremony celebrated 32 standout traders across categories such as Top Trader, Rising Star, Trading Maestro, Memecoin God, and Elite Picker. This year, Bitget remains committed to following the journeys of the winners, amplifying their stories of resilience and success within the crypto space.

As part of the celebration, Bitget is also calling on its global community to join the #TradeSmarter campaign on social media, encouraging users to participate by sharing their own “smart trading” experiences on social media. Selected standout contributors will be rewarded, with full details to be announced closer to the ceremony.

This year, Bitget reached new highs, surpassing a global community of 120 million users and recording over half a trillion in monthly derivatives trading volume, alongside recognition from CoinDesk for leading liquidity in ETH and SOL. None of these achievements would be possible without the strength of Bitget’s community of traders, which is why the Smart Awards 2025 is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating those who drive the platform forward every day.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/092142b6-4a47-4b42-a6da-533920dd2896