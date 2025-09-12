PCR Plastic Packaging Market Size Projected to Reach USD 51.84 Billion by 2034 Driven by Recycling Innovations and Sustainability Demand

Ottawa, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global PCR plastic packaging market size will grow from USD 23.43 billion in 2026 to over USD 51.84 billion by 2034. In terms of annual growth, the industry is expected to expand at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2025 to 2034.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Key Insights

In terms of revenue, the global PCR plastic packaging market was estimated at USD 19.35 billion in 2024.

It is projected to touch USD 23.43 billion in 2026.

North America accounted for the highest market share of 35.52% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is growing at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.

By material, the PET segment held the major market share of 33.10% in 2024.

By material, the PVC segment is expanding at a significant CAGR during the projected timeframe.

By Product, the bottle segment contributed the highest market share of 42.61% in 2024.

By end-user, the food and beverages segment held the biggest market share of 57.61% in 2024.

By end-user, the cosmetic segment is expected to witness growth at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Overview



PCR plastic packaging is a type of packaging made up of post-consumer recycled plastic like rHDPE, recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), & rPP. It is a sustainable option and reduces plastic waste. PCR plastic packaging develops various packaging products like jars, trays, bottles, and many more. The PCR plastic packaging involves processes like the collection of plastics, sorting, cleaning, reprocessing, and manufacturing new products.

PCR plastic packaging offers benefits like lower carbon emissions, reduced landfill plastic waste, and resource conservation. Factors like growing consumer awareness about plastic waste, stricter government regulations, technological innovations in recycling technology, and the growing food & beverage industry contribute to the PCR plastic packaging market growth.

Major Manufacturing Process for PCR Plastic Packaging

Process Description Collection & Sorting The collection of plastic waste from consumers

Sorting various types of plastic, like HDPE, PET, and many more. Cleaning & Shredding Remove contaminants from sorted plastic.

Shredding plastic into smaller flakes. Melting & Pelletizing Melting down plastic flakes and creating uniform pellets. Molding The molding of plastic into various products like jars, bags, bottles, trays, and tubes.



What are Latest Trends in PCR Packaging Market?

1. Growing Adoption of Recycled Content Mandates

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are enforcing minimum PCR content requirements in packaging, pushing brands to integrate more recycled materials into their products.

2. Brand Commitments to Sustainability

Major consumer goods companies are setting ambitious targets to use high percentages of PCR materials in their packaging as part of broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives.

3. Technological Advancements in Recycling

Improved recycling technologies such as chemical recycling and advanced sorting systems are increasing the availability and quality of PCR plastics suitable for food-grade and high-performance applications.

4. Rise of Closed-Loop Systems

Brands and manufacturers are developing closed-loop recycling systems to ensure consistent supply and traceability of PCR materials within their operations.

5. Increased Use in Food-Grade Packaging

There is growing innovation in making PCR plastics compliant with stringent food safety standards, expanding their use in food and beverage packaging.

6. Integration of Digital Watermarks

Smart packaging solutions are being developed using digital watermarks to improve sorting efficiency in recycling streams and to authenticate PCR content.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Opportunity:

Technological Advancements Unlock Market Opportunity

The ongoing technological advancements help in creating sustainable packaging designs. The innovations, like an AI-driven sorting system by quality, type, and color, help in creating high-grade PCR material. The advancements in chemical recycling, like gasification, depolymerization, & pyrolysis, remove impurities and make them useful in food-grade packaging applications.

The advanced cleaning process and polymer blending techniques increase durability and enhance strength. The integration of robotics & AI in mechanical recycling helps in precise sorting and meets stringent quality standards. The ongoing technological advancements create an opportunity for the growth of the PCR plastic packaging market.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Challenges and Limitations

High Production Cost

Despite several benefits of the PCR plastic packaging for the environment, the high production cost restricts the market growth. Factors like specialized technology, complex recycling processes, material scarcity, and high cost of sorting & purification methods are responsible for high production cost. The need for specialized recycling technologies like chemical recycling and advanced systems increases the costs.

The complex recycling processing and multiple steps like sorting, melting, collecting, & cleaning require a high cost. The scarcity of PCR materials and the risk of contamination increase the production cost. The fluctuations in recycling rates directly affect the market. The high production cost hampers the growth of the PCR plastic packaging market.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 19.35 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 21.28 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 51.84 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 10.40% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 6,820 Million U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 15,890 Million Largest Market North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Material, Product, and End User Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Beyond PCR: Insights into the Global Plastic Packaging Market

The global plastic packaging market represents one of the largest segments of the packaging industry, powering applications from food and beverages and healthcare to personal care and industrial goods.

According to Precedence Research, the global plastic packaging market size is valued at USD 465.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed nearlyUSD 663.84 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2025 to 2034, this market continues to expand as plastic remains the most versatile, durable, and cost-effective material for modern packaging solutions.

What makes it even more dynamic today is the shift toward sustainable packaging. Leading brands are increasingly investing in recyclable plastics, bio-based materials, and post-consumer recycled (PCR) integration to meet global ESG targets and circular economy goals. Asia Pacific stands out as the growth engine, driven by rising consumption in China and India, while North America and Europe lead in regulatory-driven adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

For a comprehensive breakdown of trends, technologies, and regional opportunities, explore the full Plastic Packaging Market Report.

Plastic Packaging Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the plastic packaging market is valued at $465.48 billion in 2025.

It is projected to reach $663.84 billion by 2034.

The plastic packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific dominated the global plastic packaging market with the largest market share of 45% in 2024.

By application, the food and beverage application segment held largest market's revenue share of 53% in 2024.

By product, the rigid product segment will continue to grow in the market. Over the coming years, segment growth is anticipated to be driven by the use of rigid plastic packaging products for storing, packing, and transporting dangerous goods.

By technology, extrusion technology accounted for the highest revenue share.

Market Trends

The demand from various industries like food, electronics, automobile, and pharmaceuticals drives the demand for the market.

Demand for durable, lightweight and flexible packaging solution particularly in the food and beverages industries and e-commers drives the demand and market.

Advancement in digital printing technologies helps in improved print quality and cost- effective customization, which enhances customer engagement.

technologies helps in improved print quality and cost- effective customization, which enhances customer engagement. Technological advancement kike smart packaging solutions which include integration of QR codes and real time tracking sensors enhances product quality and adoption.

Plastic Packaging Market Key Players

Amcor plc

Sealed Air

Coveris

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi

Sonoco Products Company

WINPAK LTD

CCL Industries, Inc

Constantia Flexibles

Alpha Packaging

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Amcor and Fedrigoni collaborated to create a fully recycle-ready packaging solution for wet wipes, combining Amcor's AmPrima Plus flow wrap with Fedrigoni's semi-rigid label. This innovative mono-material packaging has received certification from both Recyclass and cyclos-HTP, confirming its recyclability. The new design significantly reduces plastic consumption, lowers the carbon footprint, and helps minimize Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees.

Amcor and Fedrigoni collaborated to create a fully recycle-ready packaging solution for wet wipes, combining Amcor's AmPrima Plus flow wrap with Fedrigoni's semi-rigid label. This innovative mono-material packaging has received certification from both Recyclass and cyclos-HTP, confirming its recyclability. The new design significantly reduces plastic consumption, lowers the carbon footprint, and helps minimize Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees. In April 2025, Dow, a prominent global materials science company, partnered with Saint-Gobain Weber Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, the global leader in light and sustainable construction, to introduce an innovative 1-kilogram tile grout packaging solution. The project was carried out in collaboration with Prepack Thailand Co., Ltd., part of SCGP, a leading flexible packaging producer in Thailand.

Dow, a prominent global materials science company, partnered with Saint-Gobain Weber Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, the global leader in light and sustainable construction, to introduce an innovative 1-kilogram tile grout packaging solution. The project was carried out in collaboration with Prepack Thailand Co., Ltd., part of SCGP, a leading flexible packaging producer in Thailand. In March 2025, packaging manufacturer Berry Global teamed up with confectionery company Mars to transition the pantry jars used for M&M’S, Skittles, and Starburst brands to packaging made entirely from recycled plastic, except the jar lids. This collaboration marks a significant step toward sustainable packaging, as the jars are now produced using 100% recycled plastic materials. The move reflects both companies’ commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting a more circular economy in their packaging practices.

packaging manufacturer Berry Global teamed up with confectionery company Mars to transition the pantry jars used for M&M’S, Skittles, and Starburst brands to packaging made entirely from recycled plastic, except the jar lids. This collaboration marks a significant step toward sustainable packaging, as the jars are now produced using 100% recycled plastic materials. The move reflects both companies’ commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting a more circular economy in their packaging practices. In January 2025, MondelÄ“z International began introducing packaging made from 80% certified recycled plastic for its Cadbury sharing bars in the British Isles. To create this sustainable packaging, MondelÄ“z partnered with Amcor and Jindal Films. The resulting material is designed to be recycle-ready and includes Amcor’s AmFiniti recycled plastic.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Regional Analysis:

How Big is the U.S. PCR Plastic Packaging Market?

The U.S. PCR plastic packaging market size is worth over USD 6.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 15.89 billion by 2034, growing at a solid CAGR of 9.86% from 2025 to 2034.



Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



How North America Dominated the PCR Plastic Packaging Market?

North America dominated the PCR plastic packaging market in 2024. The well-established recycling infrastructure and growing consumer awareness about plastic pollution increase demand for PCR plastic packaging. The stringent regulatory frameworks, like the EPA and EPR, increase the production of PCR plastic packaging.

The ongoing research & development, and increasing investment in PCR technology, help the market growth. The growing industries like personal care, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals increase the adoption of PCR plastic packaging, driving the overall growth of the market.

Why the Asia Pacific is Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the PCR Plastic Packaging Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The strong consumer focus on sustainability and stringent regulations on plastic waste increase demand for PCR plastic packaging. The growing consumption of packaged foods and increasing demand for beverages increases the adoption of PCR plastic packaging.

The high availability of raw materials and affordable manufacturing increase the production of PCR plastic packaging. The growing expansion of e-commerce and increasing demand for sustainable solutions increase the adoption of PCR plastic packaging, supporting the overall growth of the market.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis

Material Analysis

How did the PET Segment Dominate the PCR Plastic Packaging Market?

The PET segment dominated the PCR plastic packaging market in 2024. The growing versatility in designs and increasing demand for producing intricate shapes increases the adoption of PET. The growing food & beverage industry increases demand for PET due to its excellent barrier properties. PET offers high recyclability, transparency, strength, and durability. PET is processed into various forms like films, bottles, and sheets. The growing industries like food & beverage and packaging increase the adoption of PET, driving the overall growth of the market.

The PVC segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing sectors like medical, food, and pharmaceuticals increase demand for PVC. The growing environmental awareness and stringent regulations for reducing plastic waste increase demand for PVC. They offer excellent durability, clarity, rigidity, and barrier properties. The growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions increases the adoption of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), supporting the overall growth of the market.

Product Analysis

How did the Bottle Segment Held the Largest Share in the PCR Plastic Packaging Market?

The bottle segment held the largest revenue share in the plastic packaging market in 2024. The growing consumption of beverages and the increasing utilization of personal care products increase demand for bottles. The growing production of new bottles and the focus on increasing the shelf life of various products increase demand for bottles. The high transparency of plastic bottles and the availability of storage for solid & liquid products increase demand for bottles, driving the overall growth of the market.

The trays segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for sustainable packaging and the rise in ready-to-eat meals increase demand for trays. The growing consumption of frozen meals and increasing on-the-go consumption increases the adoption of trays. The stringent sustainability targets and advancements in recycling technology increase the production of trays, supporting the overall growth of the market.

End User Analysis

Which End-User Segment Dominated the PCR Plastic Packaging Market?

The food & beverages segment dominated the PCR plastic packaging market in 2024. The growing consumption of beverages and the growth in ready-to-eat meals increase demand for PCR plastic packaging. The focus on extending the shelf life of food products and increasing the consumption of packaged foods increases demand for PCR plastic packaging. The focus on preserving food quality and lowering food waste increases the adoption of PCR plastic packaging. The increasing production of a variety of food packaging, like tubs & bottles, drives the overall growth of the market.

The cosmetic segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer demand for various cosmetic products increases the adoption of PCR plastic packaging. The rise in e-commerce increases the purchasing of cosmetic products. The increasing production of cosmetic products and the presence of various cosmetic brands increase the adoption of PCR plastic packaging, supporting the overall growth of the market.

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Leading Companies

➢ Berry Global Group, Inc.

Offers a wide range of PCR-based rigid and flexible packaging solutions across multiple industries, including food, beverage, and healthcare.

➢ Amcor Limited

Provides innovative PCR plastic packaging that supports circular economy goals, with a strong focus on lightweight and recyclable designs.

➢ Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Specializes in manufacturing sustainable PET and HDPE containers using high levels of PCR content for consumer products.

➢ Sealed Air Corporation

Develops protective and food packaging using advanced PCR materials to reduce environmental impact while ensuring product safety.

➢ Mondi Group

Produces sustainable paper and plastic packaging solutions incorporating PCR content for the food, personal care, and industrial sectors.

➢ Sonoco Products Company

Manufactures rigid and flexible PCR packaging with emphasis on recyclability and reduced carbon footprint across supply chains.

➢ Huhtamäki Oyj

Offers sustainable food packaging solutions that integrate recycled plastic to meet growing consumer demand for eco-friendly materials.

➢ DS Smith Plc

While primarily focused on fiber-based solutions, DS Smith is expanding its capabilities in plastic packaging with PCR integration for reusable packaging systems.

➢ Winpak Ltd.

Provides high-performance flexible and rigid packaging using PCR content, serving the food, medical, and personal care markets.

➢ Silgan Holdings Inc.

Designs and manufactures PCR plastic closures and containers tailored for food, beverage, and personal care products.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Burts launched crisp packaging made up of 55% PCR plastic. The packaging is available in sizes of 150g & 40g with flavors like Lightly Sea Salted, Devon Roast Beef, Mature Cheddar & Onion, and Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar. The packaging reduces the consumption of 8000 tonnes of virgin plastic and lowers the carbon footprint. (Source: https://www.packagingstrategies.com)

In March 2025, Borealis launched low-density flexible packaging made up of 85% PCR content. The packaging is useful in applications like agricultural films, stretch films, industrial uses, stretch hood, and protective uses. (Source: https://packagingeurope.com/)

In May 2025, Saint-Gobain collaborated with Dow, and Prepack Thailand launched grout packaging, REVOLOOP. The packaging lowers more than 2.8 tons of carbon emissions and is available across Thailand. The packaging is made up of 10% PCR and offers high performance. (Source: https://www.nationthailand.com)

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

PET

PE

PVC

PP

PS

By Product

Bottles

Trays

Pouches

By End User

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Industrial

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

