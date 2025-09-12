OTC Markets Group Welcomes First Nordic Metals Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FNM; OTCQX: FNMCF), a Canadian-based gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. First Nordic Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

First Nordic Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FNMCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Taj Singh, CEO of FNM, comments: “Graduating to the OTCQX market expands our U.S. investor base at a pivotal time for First Nordic. As we expand our drilling efforts across northern Sweden and advance our district-scale platform, increased U.S. visibility supports our effort to build a strong long-term shareholder base and deliver a steady cadence of catalysts to a broader audience.”

About First Nordic Metals Corp.

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe’s next gold camp. The Company’s flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional project areas (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with the Barsele project, total ~80 km of strike coverage of the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

