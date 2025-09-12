Smart Doorbell Market Size to Hit USD 15.48 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Home Security Devices | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Doorbell Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Doorbell Market (Markt für intelligente Türklingeln) size was valued at USD 4.81 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.48 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.73% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Enhanced Doorstep Security Drives Smart Doorbell Adoption

The market for smart doorbells is expanding quickly as people want greater control over their home entry points and safety concerns increase. The camera-equipped versions of these devices give homeowners an additional pair of eyes and a few more mouths with capabilities including motion detection, infrared night vision, HD video, and two-way communication. Since shoplifting package culture has become so popular, there has been a significant increase in home and auto thefts, particularly in urban and suburban regions.

Get a Sample Report of Smart Doorbell Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8125

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Ring Inc.

Vivint Inc.

Smartwares Group

Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

SkyBell Technologies Inc.

Aeotec Technology

Arlo Technologies Inc.

August Home Inc.

Eques Inc.

iseeBell Inc.

Google LLC (Nest)

Amazon.com Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

TP-Link Technologies

Bosch Security Systems

Netatmo (Legrand)

SimpliSafe Inc.

Zmodo Technology

ADT Inc.

Anker Innovations (Eufy Security).

Smart Doorbell Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.81 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.73% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Wired Doorbell and Wireless Doorbell)

• By Component (Hardware and Software)

• By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

• By End-User (Residential and Commercial)

Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Doorbell Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8125

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the Wired Doorbell segment accounted for approximately 64% of the Smart Doorbell Market share, due to availability of the continuous power supply, enhance performance reliability and its compatibility with existing home wiring systems.

The Wireless Doorbell segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Smart Doorbell Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 22.64%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for hassle-free installation, portability, and compatibility with modern smart home systems.

By Component

In 2024, the Hardware segment accounted for approximately 78% of the Smart Doorbell Market share owing to consumer spending on physical devices, such as cameras, sensors, and mounting systems.

The Software segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Smart Doorbell Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 24.48% This growth is fueled by rising demand for AI-powered features such as facial recognition, smart alerts, cloud storage, and app-based controls.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the Offline segment accounted for approximately 78% of the Smart Doorbell Market share, due to the consumer inclination for purchasing from stores in particular for home safety devices.

The Online segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Smart Doorbell Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 22.89%. This surge is driven by the convenience of e-commerce, wider product availability, competitive pricing, and increasing consumer trust in online platforms.

By End-User

In 2024, the Commercial segment accounted for approximately 59% of the Smart Doorbell Market share, owing to growing demand throughout offices, retail spaces, rental properties and hospitality sector.

The Residential segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Smart Doorbell Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 22.69% driven by increasing smart home adoption and growing concerns over home security which have spurred demand for convenient DIY-friendly, connected doorbell systems.

North America Dominated the Smart Doorbell Market Owing to High Smart Homes’ Penetration

North America dominated the Smart Doorbell Market and accounted for 44% of revenue share in 2024 due to high penetration of smart homes, well-aware consumer population and increasing deployment of intelligent security devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Smart Doorbell Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 17.54%. The region’s expansion is driven by the rising urbanization, growing middle-class income, and increasing adoption of smart home technologies across countries including China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Smart Doorbell Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8125

Recent Developments:

In Jul 2025, Ring partners with Axon to reintroduce police video requests, enabling users to share encrypted footage through Axon’s system, with a possible livestream feature in development.

Ring partners with Axon to reintroduce police video requests, enabling users to share encrypted footage through Axon’s system, with a possible livestream feature in development. In February 2025, TP-Link Tapo D210, launched, is a budget-friendly video doorbell that offers solid performance with a bundled chime. Positioned as a “lite” version of the Tapo D235, it provides great value with reliable features and easy setup.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Doorbell Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify innovation penetration and ecosystem compatibility, critical for product differentiation and smart home integration strategies. Highlights adoption rates of AI-based facial recognition, Wi-Fi 6-enabled devices, and compatibility with major smart home platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant.

– helps you identify innovation penetration and ecosystem compatibility, critical for product differentiation and smart home integration strategies. Highlights adoption rates of AI-based facial recognition, Wi-Fi 6-enabled devices, and compatibility with major smart home platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant. CONSUMER USAGE & BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS – helps you understand how consumers interact with smart doorbells and their installation preferences, informing service models and product design. Covers average monthly interactions per household, DIY vs. professional installation shares, and preferences for cloud vs. local video storage.

– helps you understand how consumers interact with smart doorbells and their installation preferences, informing service models and product design. Covers average monthly interactions per household, DIY vs. professional installation shares, and preferences for cloud vs. local video storage. SECURITY & FEATURE DEMAND STATISTICS – helps you evaluate which features drive consumer purchase decisions and ongoing service adoption in the market. Includes data on the prevalence of two-way audio, night vision, prioritization of end-to-end encryption, and growth in security subscription bundles.

– helps you evaluate which features drive consumer purchase decisions and ongoing service adoption in the market. Includes data on the prevalence of two-way audio, night vision, prioritization of end-to-end encryption, and growth in security subscription bundles. MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN TRENDS – helps you track production footprint and cost drivers, key for assessing supply chain risks and cost optimization. Analyzes the global distribution of production facilities, component cost breakdown, and lead time trends from manufacturing to distribution.

– helps you track production footprint and cost drivers, key for assessing supply chain risks and cost optimization. Analyzes the global distribution of production facilities, component cost breakdown, and lead time trends from manufacturing to distribution. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you monitor sustainability practices and regulatory compliance affecting manufacturing and product lifecycle. This can be tied to manufacturing practices and component sourcing, although data might be limited in this report.

– helps you monitor sustainability practices and regulatory compliance affecting manufacturing and product lifecycle. This can be tied to manufacturing practices and component sourcing, although data might be limited in this report. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers vulnerable to geopolitical or logistical challenges, aiding risk management and contingency planning. Draws from lead time trends and production facility distribution insights.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.