Media Advisory: NobleAI to Showcase AI-Powered Innovation at Lubricant Expo Europe

Live Demos and Information Sessions Highlight How Science-Based AI is Transforming Formulation Speed and Sustainability

 | Source: NobleAI NobleAI

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI, a leader in science-based artificial intelligence (SBAI), today announced they will join industry leaders at Lubricant Expo Europe, September 16-18 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As the world’s premier showcase of lubricant technologies, the event draws innovators from over 80 countries. NobleAI will demonstrate how its cutting-edge AI platform empowers companies to rapidly develop high-performance, sustainable lubricant formulations, revolutionizing industries from automotive to manufacturing. Join us for live demos and exclusive sessions with NobleAI experts. Event details follow below:

Lubricant Expo Europe
September 16-18 | Booth #535

  • Visit NobleAI at our booth for ongoing live demonstrations as well as information sessions about how SBAI is accelerating innovation across the greases and lubricant industry.

Tuesday, September 16th 11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. in the Discovery Theatre

  • Tyler Bell presents “Science-Based AI for Lubricants Innovation”

Thursday, September 18th, 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Main Stage

  • As part of a larger panel discussion on “AI for Lubricant Performance,” Mathias Werner will present, “From Formulation to Friction: How AI is Redefining the Lubricant Development Cycle” at 11:30 a.m.

For more information on NobleAI visit www.noble.ai and Lubricant Expo Europe.

About NobleAI
NobleAI delivers practical AI solutions for complex challenges in chemistry and energy. Our data-efficient Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology combines with the powerful Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) Platform, and enables customers to compress months of work into minutes. Our commercially proven solutions, built on secure, enterprise-ready technology, are trusted by global enterprises to drive innovation, build market share and improve profitability across a wide range of challenges. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo. For more information about NobleAI, SBAI and the VIP platform, please visit www.noble.ai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad41f0dc-9795-4f7d-bd96-a13332afac3f

 

            




    

        

            
                VIP (Visualizations, Insights & Predictions) Platform 
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Lubricant Expo Europe
                            
                            
                                chemical informatics
                            
                            
                                formulation
                            
                            
                                high performance formulation
                            
                            
                                industrial AI
                            
                            
                                Science-Based AI
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading