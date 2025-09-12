Media Advisory: NobleAI to Showcase AI-Powered Innovation at Lubricant Expo Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI , a leader in science-based artificial intelligence (SBAI), today announced they will join industry leaders at Lubricant Expo Europe , September 16-18 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As the world’s premier showcase of lubricant technologies, the event draws innovators from over 80 countries. NobleAI will demonstrate how its cutting-edge AI platform empowers companies to rapidly develop high-performance, sustainable lubricant formulations, revolutionizing industries from automotive to manufacturing. Join us for live demos and exclusive sessions with NobleAI experts. Event details follow below:

Lubricant Expo Europe

September 16-18 | Booth #535

Visit NobleAI at our booth for ongoing live demonstrations as well as information sessions about how SBAI is accelerating innovation across the greases and lubricant industry.



Tuesday, September 16th 11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. in the Discovery Theatre

Tyler Bell presents “Science-Based AI for Lubricants Innovation”



Thursday, September 18th, 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Main Stage

As part of a larger panel discussion on “AI for Lubricant Performance,” Mathias Werner will present, “From Formulation to Friction: How AI is Redefining the Lubricant Development Cycle” at 11:30 a.m.



For more information on NobleAI visit www.noble.ai and Lubricant Expo Europe .

About NobleAI

NobleAI delivers practical AI solutions for complex challenges in chemistry and energy. Our data-efficient Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology combines with the powerful Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) Platform, and enables customers to compress months of work into minutes. Our commercially proven solutions, built on secure, enterprise-ready technology, are trusted by global enterprises to drive innovation, build market share and improve profitability across a wide range of challenges. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo. For more information about NobleAI, SBAI and the VIP platform, please visit www.noble.ai.