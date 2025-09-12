XWELL Strengthens Florida Presence with Bloomingdale Wellness Center Grand Opening

BRANDON, Fla., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leader in wellness solutions for people on the go, today celebrates the grand opening of its newest Florida wellness center at Bloomingdale Square in Brandon, Florida.

You’re Invited: Celebrate with Us:

Attendees will enjoy an immersive launch event showcasing XWELL’s expert-led services, including live demos, personalized skincare consultations, and a preview of the treatments available at the new Bloomingdale store.

Date: Thursday, September 12

Thursday, September 12 Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET Ribbon Cutting: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Bloomingdale Square, 915 Bloomingdale Ave, Unit 405, Brandon, FL 33511





Throughout the celebration, attendees will enjoy guided demonstrations, complimentary product sampling, and personalized consultations from XWELL’s team of experienced health and wellness professionals. The Bloomingdale center will feature facials, waxing services and medical services, with additional wellness offerings to follow in the near future.

“The Bloomingdale opening represents another important step in our brick-and-mortar strategy,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL. “We’re excited to introduce our full suite of wellness services to Brandon, giving the community a trusted destination for self-care. This opening – along with our recent others in Waterford and Clearwater – demonstrate that XWELL is successfully executing its strategy to expand wellness services to customers where they live, work, and travel.”

Today’s opening also marks an exciting milestone as the first XWELL location to feature a Nurse Practitioner as part of the team. At launch, the store will offer medical services such as Botox and Dermal Fillers, with additional medical services to follow. Guests attending the celebration will receive complimentary gift bags while supplies last.

The Bloomingdale debut continues XWELL’s momentum in Florida. Just last month, the Company announced the debut of its Waterford Lakes Wellness Center in Orlando. Together, these milestones mark XWELL’s expanding presence in Central Florida and reinforce its mission to make modern, expert-driven wellness experiences approachable and accessible.

For more information about XWELL’s services and locations, visit www.XWELL.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.

