Rezolve Ai Gains Powerful Institutional Backing as Market Undervaluation Becomes Clear

Citadel, BlackRock, Vanguard, Jane Street, Northern Trust, Man Group, and State Street

amongst others take positions as institutional ownership surpasses 10%



Rezolve trades at only ~17x ARR* compared to AI peers valued

at 36x–100x highlighting significant upside potential.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions and a strategic partner of Microsoft and Google, today announced that institutional ownership has now surpassed 10% of its cap table, following a surge of new positions from some of the world’s largest and most influential funds.

Citadel, BlackRock, Vanguard, Jane Street, Northern Trust, Man Group, and State Street amongst others have all recently taken stakes in Rezolve, which Rezolve believes reflects growing institutional conviction in the Company’s trajectory. The moves come amid Rezolve’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices, accelerating customer adoption, recognition of its differentiated AI platform, and heightened investor focus on the significant valuation gap versus AI peers.

“Institutional support is a powerful validation of our progress,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Amongst the most sophisticated investors in the market are taking positions as Rezolve continues to scale its platform, launch innovative capabilities like Visual Search within Brain Commerce, and demonstrate that we are trading at a substantial discount to AI peers.”

Undervaluation vs. Peers

Investor focus on Rezolve has sharpened following recent AI sector benchmarks:

Anthropic valued at $183 billion on a reported $5 billion ARR (≈36.6x revenue multiple).

valued at on a reported (≈36.6x revenue multiple). Sierra AI valued at $10 billion as it nears $100 million ARR (≈100x revenue multiple).

Rezolve believes these benchmarks highlight the significant gap between Rezolve and its peers despite similar revenue trajectories and, in Rezolve’s case, ownership of its foundational AI models and patents.

Rezolve has consistently stated it expects to exceed $100 million ARR in 2025, yet at a current market capitalization of approximately $1.7 billion, trades at only ~17x ARR.



AI Commerce at Scale

Rezolve’s proprietary Brain Commerce platform, now incorporating Visual Search and Conversational Commerce capabilities, powers search, personalization, and one-tap checkout. The launch of Visual Search integrated into Brain Commerce marks a major step in replacing outdated keyword search with conversational and image-based AI discovery. With customer momentum accelerating and foundational partnerships with Microsoft and Google, Rezolve is positioned to transform commerce across the $30 trillion global retail market.

“As institutions deepen their support and customers expand adoption, we believe the valuation gap between Rezolve and its peers is impossible to ignore,” Wagner added. “We are building one of the most defensible, scalable AI commerce platforms in the sector and in doing so, we believe Rezolve represents one of the most compelling valuation opportunities in the AI sector today.”

* based on $1.7B cap at $100M+ ARR

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including beliefs regarding Rezolve’s valuation relative to peers in the AI sector, expectations regarding product capabilities, commercialization, and business performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040



investors@rezolve.com