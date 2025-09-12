247Labs Cements Itself as a Leading Software Firm in Canada, Eyes U.S. Expansion

Toronto, ON, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247Labs, a leading AI integration and system modernization services firm, today announced record growth as enterprises accelerate digital transformation initiatives to replace legacy systems with intelligent automation platforms. With over a decade of experience and more than $30 million in revenue, 247Labs has successfully delivered over 400+ projects, achieving a 98% customer satisfaction rate across google and review sites, by helping organizations modernize outdated technology and unlock real-time decision-making capabilities.



As a trusted partner for enterprise AI implementation, 247Labs’ team of 70+ certified experts specializes in transforming legacy systems through AI-driven modernization, leveraging machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI. The firm’s ability to implement AI and upgrade legacy systems has been proven to boost client productivity by up to 50% while future-proofing enterprise systems against emerging security threats and compliance challenges. Research confirms that these technologies can deliver up to 40% efficiency gains and 30% revenue growth for enterprise clients.



“Our mission is to empower enterprises to solve their most complex challenges through intuitive, AI-powered solutions,” said a spokesperson for 247Labs. “By providing comprehensive AI integration services and system modernization solutions, we help clients reduce manual workloads, accelerate decision-making, and ensure regulatory compliance. Our work has delivered measurable returns to our enterprise clients, unlocking dramatic efficiency gains and significant revenue growth.”



247Labs’ client roster includes global leaders like IBM, Motorola, Rogers, and P&G, alongside major Canadian institutions such as SickKids Hospital, the University of Toronto, and the City of Toronto. The company’s expertise in digital transformation and AI-powered modernization has made it a trusted partner across key industries including healthcare, insurance, government, manufacturing and more.



“The AI revolution is here, and we are at the forefront of helping enterprises navigate this transformation”, the spokesperson continued. “From legacy system migrations to building intelligent automation platforms, we are enabling clients to modernize their infrastructure and future-proof their operations for a competitive advantage.”



With legacy systems facing increasing security vulnerabilities and compliance risks, enterprises are accelerating their modernization timelines. 247Labs is expanding its operations into Texas and North Carolina, two of the fastest-growing U.S. tech hubs where enterprise technology spending is projected to grow 25% annually through 2027. The company is actively seeking partnerships with enterprises looking to modernize legacy infrastructure, migrate to cloud-native architectures, and implement AI-driven solutions.



Interested organizations are invited to schedule a complimentary modernization assessment to identify opportunities and receive a tailored implementation roadmap.



247Labs’ industry leadership has been consistently recognized, earning the firm Clutch’s Top B2B Software Company award in 2023 and 2024, as well as being named a Top AI Company and Top Web & Mobile Development Firm for three consecutive years. The company continues to earn recognition as a trusted technology partner across multiple categories, solidifying its position as a leader in enterprise AI integration and system modernization.



https://thenewsfront.com/247labs-cements-itself-as-a-leading-software-firm-in-canada-eyes-u-s-expansion/