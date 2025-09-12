The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango selected by MTN SA for subscription bundling

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO) – the global leader in subscription bundling, today announces a strategic partnership with MTN South Africa part of MTN Group – the largest mobile network operator in Africa spanning 16 markets – to power its subscription bundling through the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™). This collaboration will enable MTN SA to provide its customers with simple, seamless access to leading subscription services.

The rollout aims to provide over 39 million customers in South Africa with a new, convenient way to discover, subscribe, and pay for a range of leading subscription services. By Super Bundling with the Bango DVM, MTN can attract and reward consumers, providing a unique and differentiated offering. Bundling is proving a key strategy for reducing customer churn, a problem all too prescient for today’s telcos.

The Bango DVM streamlines what has historically been a complex and time-consuming process. By connecting once to the Bango DVM, MTN can effectively scale across multiple markets, launch new offers quickly, and introduce bundles that reflect the evolving needs and interests of its diverse customer base.

“We’re delighted to be working with MTN South Africa, which marks another milestone for the Bango business and Digital Vending Machine®. It’s fantastic to see MTN join the growing number of telcos worldwide using the Bango DVM™ to power their subscription bundling. We look forward to supporting MTN South Africa helping them scale their bundling business and deliver new growth opportunities.” Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango.

“We needed a powerful way to deliver the subscription experiences our customers want and the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango provides just that. The launch of subscription bundling through the Bango DVM gives us the tools to build customer loyalty, reduce churn, and grow revenue while meeting the increasing demand for simple, flexible digital experiences.” Jason Probert, General Manager – Digital services at MTN South Africa.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

About MTN South Africa

Launched in 1994, MTN South Africa is a subsidiary of MTN Group, a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

