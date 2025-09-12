Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates TDS, Fluence Energy, Vestis, and Net Power on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of the following companies: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC), Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS), and Net Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR). Shareholders who have continuously held shares since certain cutoff dates may have standing to pursue corporate governance reform initiatives designed to protect the companies and investors from future harm resulting from alleged governance failures.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before May 6, 2022, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/telephone-and-data-systems-inc

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before October 28, 2021, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click the following link to join:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fluence-energy-inc-2/

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased shares between October 28, 2021, and February 10, 2025. The Complaint alleges that Fluence misled investors regarding product defects, installation issues, warranty obligations, and inflated financial results. The stock dropped following revelations of a 49% revenue decline and slashed guidance.

Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before May 2, 2024, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/vestis-corporation/

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against Vestis covering a class period from May 2, 2024, to May 6, 2025. According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Vestis' ability to grow its business; notably that Vestis would be unable to execute on planned strategic initiatives to drive purported improvements to the customer experience and its onboarding efforts in order to drive new customer growth, increased customer retention, and increased revenue from existing customers.

Net Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before June 9, 2023, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/net-power-inc-2/

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed, alleging that defendants during the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NET Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule, and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than defendants had represented, because of, among other things, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (ii) accordingly, defendants' projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; and (iii) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on NET Power's business and financial results.

