Blue Hat Continues to Expand Gold Business Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ-listed Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Inc. (BHAT) announced that it completed over 123KG (US$13,326,754) in gold trading during the first half of 2025, and projects that trading volume may potentially reach 550KG during fiscal year 2025, subject to market conditions.

"This represents progress in the company's strategic transformation toward gold-focused commodity trading," stated Mr. Chen Xiaodong, CEO of the company. He further noted:

"Mainland China represents one of the world's largest gold consumption markets. China and India's gold consumption demand reportedly accounts for over 50% of the global market. Gold is a distinctive commodity with both commercial and monetary attributes. Beyond generating profits through trading, publicly listed companies holding gold long-term may potentially create value for shareholders. According to industry research, global jewelry demand has represented a significant portion of total gold market demand, with substantial demand reportedly coming from China and India.

"Within the gold trading chain, trading activities have historically generated annualized returns, while gold prices have appreciated significantly year-to-date in 2025. This suggests that expanding gold trading volume or increasing physical gold holdings may both represent viable strategies for BHAT at this time. The company currently holds approximately 1,200kg of gold inventory. Based on our expectations regarding gold price trends, we hope to continue building our position, subject to market conditions and board approval," Chen Xiaodong concluded.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Gold investments involve significant risks including price volatility, storage and insurance costs, regulatory changes, and liquidity constraints. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and projected trading volumes and returns are estimates only. Market conditions, regulatory requirements, and board approval may affect actual results. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86(592)228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net