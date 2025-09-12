House of Doge Official Dogecoin Treasury Partner CleanCore Acquires Over 500 Million DOGE on Accelerated Path to 1 Billion

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today announced that the Official Dogecoin Treasury (the “Treasury”), established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or “Company”), has now accumulated more than 500,000,000 Dogecoin (“Dogecoin” or “DOGE”) as part of its strategic acquisition plan. This achievement marks the halfway point toward the Treasury’s first milestone target of acquiring up to 1 billion DOGE within 30 days, following the previously announced purchase of 285,420,000 DOGE.

The Treasury has been established to strategically accumulate DOGE in anticipation of increased utility and adoption, driven by the efforts of House of Doge. The Company’s long-term objective remains to secure up to 5% of the circulating supply of Dogecoin, positioning ZONE as a leading digital asset treasury (DAT) and reinforcing its commitment to advancing Dogecoin’s role in global finance.

“Crossing the 500 million DOGE threshold demonstrates the speed and scale at which ZONE is executing its treasury strategy,” said Marco Margiotta, Chief Investment Officer of CleanCore and Chief Executive Officer of House of Doge. “Our vision is to establish Dogecoin as a premier reserve asset while supporting its broader utility across payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances.”

The utility-driven demand for Dogecoin is expected to accelerate as House of Doge continues to develop initiatives focused on unlocking advanced real-world use cases for Dogecoin. At the same time, institutional investors are increasingly seeking diversified treasury strategies. With Dogecoin’s liquidity and network scale, it's uniquely positioned for adoption as both a transactional currency and a long-term reserve holding. The Company’s Official Dogecoin Treasury, securely custodied on Bitstamp by Robinhood’s trusted platform, is designed to capture this momentum by executing disciplined accumulation strategies while supporting Dogecoin’s expanding role in global markets.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

