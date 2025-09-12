Anosh Inc Foundation, Led by Anosh Ahmed, Aims to Deliver 100,000 Free Meals in Dubai and Pakistan





Philanthropist Anosh Ahmed with meals to be distributed in Dubai and Pakistan.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anosh Inc Foundation today announced the launch of a major food relief initiative, setting a new goal to deliver 100,000 free meals across Dubai and Pakistan over the next 12 months. What began as a modest act of compassion during Ramadan has now grown into one of the region’s most impactful humanitarian missions.

With more than 18,500 meals already served in Dubai and hundreds more distributed in Karachi, this initiative is rapidly expanding with the support of volunteers and local communities.

The campaign started during the final 10 days of Ramadan with the goal of serving 3,000 meals daily to laborers and low-income individuals across Dubai. On the first day, around 700 meals were distributed. Within days, the number grew to 1,500 and later reached 3,000 per day. Volunteers prepared, packed, and delivered hot meals to construction zones, labor camps, and other high-need areas.

The initiative became one of Dubai’s largest Ramadan food drives, supported by community groups and humanitarian partners.

The program has since developed into a weekly food relief effort, offering meals and hydration support to workers in Dubai. From cold water and laban to biryani meals and hydration kits, each distribution is designed to provide nourishment and comfort.

In Karachi, the foundation organized food distributions at Jinnah Hospital, focusing on families waiting in the Children’s ICU Ward. Many had traveled from rural Sindh for urgent medical care. The free meals provided essential support during challenging times.

With increasing volunteer participation and community engagement, the 100,000-meal mission represents a long-term commitment to improving lives through consistent care.

About Anosh Inc Foundation

The Anosh Inc Foundation is dedicated to serving vulnerable communities through food relief, healthcare support, and humanitarian initiatives . Guided by a mission to uplift underserved populations, the foundation partners with volunteers, community organizations, and healthcare providers to deliver sustainable assistance where it is most needed. Its programs span from large-scale meal distributions and medical outreach to ongoing support for families facing economic and health challenges. With a growing presence across the UAE, Pakistan, and beyond, the Anosh Inc Foundation continues to expand its reach and impact through compassion, service, and long-term commitment to community welfare.

