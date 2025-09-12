Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT); DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (OTC: LUXH); and Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) – Class Action Reaches Settlement:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Applied Therapeutics. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

A securities fraud class action against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement.

If you purchased Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares prior to January 3, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/applied-therapeutics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), through certain of its officers, provided positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and materially misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Applied Therapeutics’ Phase III INSPIRE trial; notably, electronic data capture issues and a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study. The Complaint further alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Applied Therapeutics’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

On August 25, 2025, the parties reported to the Court that they had agreed to settle the securities fraud class action.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares prior to January 3, 2024, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/applied-therapeutics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $APLT #AppliedTherapeutics

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shares since prior to November 10, 2023, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) shareholders who have held DoubleVerify shares since prior to November 10, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $DV #DoubleVerify

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (OTC: LUXH ):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (OTC: LUXH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased LuxUrban (OTC: LUXH) shares prior to November 8, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/luxurban-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint has now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, LuxUrban (OTC: LUXH), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects including: (1) that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel; (2) that, as a result, LuxUrban’s total reported units was overstated; (3) that LuxUrban faced multiple lawsuits for unpaid rent; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

On July 25, 2025, the Court in the securities fraud class action issued an Order in which Judge Engelmayer kept the majority of the complaint’s allegations intact. Judge Engelmayer found the investors had adequately pled that the financial statement for the first quarter of 2024 and representations made about the growth of LuxUrban's portfolio, that focused on the addition of four new hotels, were all false.

Per the Court, the amended complaint also provides "strong circumstantial support" that Ferdinand and Kothari knew their statements about the addition of four hotels were false when made, the judge said, since they were directly involved in negotiating master lease agreements with the hotels, and "thus presumably knew in real-time the true state of those transactions."

"As to Ferdinand, the AC [amended complaint] alleges that he was required to issue personal guarantees concerning [master lease agreements] ... as to Kothari, the press releases announcing the purported addition of each of the four hotels listed him as a contact," the Order states.

The Judge also found that the suit adequately pleads loss causation and control person liability.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased LuxUrban (OTC: LUXH) shares prior to November 8, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/luxurban-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $LUXH #LuxUrban

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Unicycive shares between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the oxylanthanum carbonate new drug application's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Unicycive shares between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $UNCY #Unicycive

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com