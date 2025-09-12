24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs Positioned at the Forefront of the Next-Gen Materials Revolution

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reminds interested parties that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on, at least, two powerful market trends. Wearable Devices and a number of fashion related listings were among this week’s top markets performers.

As the wearable technology market pushes toward lighter, stronger, more adaptive materials, researchers and manufacturers alike are turning to spider silk for answers. With its unmatched tensile strength, biocompatibility, flexibility, and lightweight profile, spider silk is increasingly viewed as a cornerstone material for applications ranging from smart clothing and athletic wear to biomedical devices and military-grade textiles.

Spider silk is nature’s performance fiber; it outclasses traditional materials across multiple metrics. As wearables evolve from passive devices into integrated, responsive systems, the demand for advanced materials like Kraig’s spider silk will only accelerate.

Why Spider Silk?

Stronger than steel by weight

Highly elastic and breathable

Naturally biodegradable and skin-friendly

Ideal for embedding sensors, conductive fibers, or even drug delivery systems

Major research institutions and tech-forward manufacturers are now exploring hybrid smart fabrics, textiles that incorporate nanotech, sensors, or bio-reactive systems. Spider silk is increasingly recognized as a superior base substrate due to its strength-to-weight ratio and compatibility with other components.

Kraig Labs: A Market-Ready Platform

Kraig Labs has spent over a decade perfecting its proprietary recombinant spider silk technology, most notably through its Dragon Silk production platform. Unlike traditional spider silk, which has never before been harvested at scale, Kraig Labs’ genetically modified silkworms are designed to enable commercial-scale production of spider silk using existing silk infrastructure, a key advantage over other players in the space.

The company is already engaged in pilot production at its Vietnamese facility and anticipates scaling output in response to growing market interest.

A Trend That’s Just Beginning

In a breakthrough poised to revolutionize the wearable technology landscape, scientists and industry experts are hailing spider silk as the ultimate biomaterial for next-generation devices. As the global wearable tech market surges toward $186.1 billion by 2030 (CAGR 20.2%, Statista), Kraig Labs is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend through its innovative Dragon Silk and advanced hybrid fibers.

Spider silk, renowned for being tougher than Kevlar and stronger than steel by weight, is emerging as a game-changer in wearable applications. Recent advancements, including bioengineered "electronic spider silk" sensors printed directly on human skin from the University of Cambridge, demonstrate how these fibers can create imperceptible, adaptive devices for continuous health monitoring, virtual reality enhancement, and skin sensation feedback (University of Cambridge, 2023). Spider silk fibers enable self-healing scaffolds, flexible strain sensors, and biofunctional energy devices, addressing key challenges in the $61.3 billion wearable market where current materials limit comfort and environmental impact (Statista, 2024). With spider silk's biocompatibility supporting drug delivery and tissue engineering, as detailed in Frontiers in Chemistry (Jastrzebska et al., 2020), the material is set to drive innovations in medical implants, performance apparel, and smart fabrics.

Kraig Labs, at the forefront of this revolution, engineered transgenic silkworms to produce recombinant spider silk at commercial scale, blending Darwin's bark spider DNA with silkworm efficiency to create fibers that are much tougher than bulletproof vestsRecent milestones, such as the successful opening of two Southeast Asian rearing centers, position Kraig Labs to meet rising demand.

As biomimetics research accelerates, fueled by synthetic biology tools for customizable spidroins, Kraig Labs' proprietary platform is positioned to lead the charge, potentially unlocking unlimited value as wearable adoption explodes.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

