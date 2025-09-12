Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Size Soars at 13.64% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research, reports that the medical affairs outsourcing market, valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2024, is projected to reach approximately USD 8.07 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.64%. Ongoing research and development activities, accelerating product pipeline, and technological advancements are driving the global market growth.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5531

Key Takeaways

North America held a major share of 36% in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fastest in the coming years in the global medical affairs outsourcing market.

By services, the medical writing & publishing segment led the market in 2024.

By services, the medical science liaison segment is expected to witness the fastest expansion during 2025-2034.

By industry, the pharmaceutical segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By industry, the biopharmaceutical segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The global medical affairs outsourcing market comprises the practice of hiring third-party providers for functions, especially medical writing, medical science liaison (MSL) services, and regulatory landscape, which assist pharmaceutical companies in emphasizing core competencies. Currently, the world is focusing on major alliances and acquisitions between significant leaders, like the ICON/PRA acquisition. Furthermore, a rise in integrated advanced technologies, mainly artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, and an increasing dependence on outsourcing for specialized personnel in complex therapies and developing regulatory frameworks.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?

In 2025, the growing demand for flexible and scalable solutions by various pharmaceutical and medical device companies is mainly propelling the global medical affairs outsourcing market growth. Whereas, outsourcing further enables numerous companies in aiming at core competencies, particularly in research and development, by leveraging external professionals to cater to non-core medical affairs activities, with expanded resources and controlled operational expenditure.

The globe is stepping into value-based healthcare, with a focus on the development of precision medicine, and the requirement to engage with patient-oriented models, which fuels the demand for specialized medical affairs support.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drifts in the Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market?

Globally, the emerging and highly developed pharmaceutical and medical device companies are widely investing the outsourcing to expand their launches and alliances.

In July 2025, the portfolio company TEAM Technologies, allied with the acquisition of Duke Empirical, Inc., to boost medical device manufacturing capabilities.

In February 2025, Simbec-Orion and Avance Clinical partnered to expand global CRO capabilities.

In January 2025, Quadria Capital invested $100 million in Aragen to accelerate pharma outsourcing services.

In January 2025, Avicanna Inc., a commercial-stage, international biopharmaceutical company, made a scientific and medical affairs collaboration agreement with Vectura Fertin Pharma to provide research and medical affairs initiatives related to medical cannabis in Canada.

What is the Arising Challenge in the Global Market?

Certain limitations, including data security and confidentiality, the lack of skilled professionals, mainly medical writers and MSLs, and the maintenance of consistent quality and compliance, are creating a critical hindrance in the medical affairs outsourcing market development.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 36% in the global market. The emergence of a robust pharmaceutical industry, strong R&D, and greater healthcare spending are driving the region’s medical affairs outsourcing market expansion. As well as the involvement of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory landscape is highly required in often scientific interactions and timely submission processes, raising the need for outsourced medical writing and compliance services.

For instance,

In July 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sanofi entered into a strategic partnership to allow additional U.S. drug product manufacturing.

In July 2025, Nestmedic selected Curavit Clinical Research as the U.S. CRO partner for an innovative prenatal monitoring trial.

Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

In the medical affairs outsourcing market, the Asia Pacific is predicted to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. China and India are leading in reduced operational expenditure for services, including regulatory affairs and clinical operations. Alongside the continuous clinical trials pipeline and supportive government investments and initiatives, like digital health sandboxes, are supporting investors, and with the development of an attractive landscape for outsourcing vendors in the region.

For this market,

In August 2025, Avendus Fund led a Rs 300 Cr investment in Aragen Life Sciences.

In November 2024, Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), made a long-term strategic partnership with Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to advance clinical research, leveraging Novotech’s expertise and technical platforms to assist Biostar’s clinical development plans.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By services analysis

How did the Medical Writing & Publishing Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The medical writing & publishing segment accounted for a major revenue share of the medical affairs outsourcing market in 2024. The segment is fueled by a raised emphasis on external talent pools for high-quality scientific communication, acquiring regulatory alignment, enhancing operational effectiveness, and maintaining a focus on innovation. The worldwide efforts in the growth of specialized services instead of regulatory writing, a wider application of technology and AI, an aim at data transparency and pharmacovigilance, and the expanding importance of India as an outsourcing destination.

However, the medical science liaison segment is estimated to grow rapidly. MSLs mainly possess a credible link, developing scientific innovation with clinical application and facilitating insights that offer product development. The incorporation of digital engagement tools offers smaller MSL teams to promote broader territories and interact with more healthcare professionals. Nowadays, numerous outsourcing providers are widely facilitating omnichannel plans that integrate remote, virtual, and in-person interactions to meet the developing communication preferences of HCPs.

By industry analysis

What Made the Pharmaceutical Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the pharmaceutical segment led with the dominating share of the medical affairs outsourcing market. These industries are facing a financial burden in patent expirations and reduced profit margins, which encourages outsourcing non-core Medical Affairs functions to minimize internal expenses and improve effectiveness. Moreover, the segment encompasses establishing robust, long-term relationships with Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and preferring decentralized clinical trials to enhance patient access and data collection.

On the other hand, the biopharmaceutical segment is estimated to register rapid expansion during 2025-2034. A surge in demand for targeted therapies (such as oncology and immunotherapy) and biologics requires detailed therapeutic area knowledge and advanced clinical research skills is boosting the widespread adoption of outsourcing. Additionally, the emerging outsourcing of fill-and-finish operations, eventually for the expanding pipeline of injectable biologics, escalates the need for sophisticated technologies, including isolators and single-use systems to decrease contamination risk.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

What are the Latest Developments in the Respective Market?

In September 2025, Peapod Bio Inc., a new contract research organization (CRO), introduced a small molecule assay development and high-throughput screening (HTS) service utilizing label-free and optical technologies.

In July 2025, Bengaluru-based Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialisation company, launched NEXT Medical Writing Automation, an advanced platform that unites detailed medical writing expertise with generative AI (GenAI).

In June 2025, Shilpa Biologicals, a full-service CDMO, opened a devoted bioconjugation suite at its Dharwad, India site.

In June 2025, Samsung Biologics launched preclinical testing and clinical trial planning business.

In October 2024, BioDuro-Sundia, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), introduced a new Compound Management Center at its Waigaoqiao site in Shanghai, China.



Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Key Players List

Accell Clinical Research LLC

Charles River Laboratories

Criterium, Inc.

Genpact

ICON plc

IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions

Medpace

PAREXEL Inte ational Corporation

PharmaMedic Consultancy Ltd.

ProMedica Inte ational LLC

WuXi App Tec



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global medical device outsourcing market was valued at US$ 160.3 billion in 2024, increased to US$ 180.59 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around US$ 507.89 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2025 to 2034.

The global cell banking outsourcing market was valued at US$ 14.37 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 16.72 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately US$ 63.49 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.37% between 2025 and 2034.

The global medical billing outsourcing market size was US$ 15.45 billion in 2024, increased to US$ 17.35 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach around US$ 49.26 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2034.

The global hospital outsourcing market was estimated at US$ 381.74 billion in 2024, rose to US$ 421.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to achieve nearly US$ 1,021.17 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.34% between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. medical alert systems market was valued at US$ 2.59 billion in 2024, expanded to US$ 2.89 billion in 2025, and is predicted to reach around US$ 7.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The global medical disposables market was valued at US$ 523.12 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to US$ 596.04 billion in 2025, and further reach around US$ 1,933.06 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.94% during 2025–2034.

The global disposable medical sensors market was calculated at US$ 13.12 billion in 2024, increased to US$ 15.55 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach about US$ 71.62 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 18.54% between 2025 and 2034.

The global IoT medical devices market stood at US$ 82.45 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 105.54 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach nearly US$ 971.27 billion by 2034, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 28% from 2025 to 2034.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Services

Medical Writing & Publishing

Medical Science Liaison (MSL)

Medical Monitoring

Medical Information

Others



By Industry

Pharmaceutical

Biopharmaceutical

Medical Device

Therapeutic Medical Device

Diagnostic Medical Device



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5531

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest