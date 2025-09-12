Navigate Today’s Toughest Compliance Risks with Traliant at Annual SCCE Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leading provider of online compliance training, will showcase innovative solutions for addressing today’s most pressing regulatory and ethical workplace challenges at the SCCE Annual Conference & Ethics Institute, September 14-17 in Nashville, TN.

At Booth #410, attendees can experience Traliant’s solutions designed specifically for compliance and legal professionals tasked with ensuring policies are not only followed but understood, applied and lived throughout the organization.

See a Live Demo of Traliant’s New Netflix-style Training

Step into The Code, a cinematic, episodic training series that transforms your Code of Conduct policies into an engaging story that employees actually want to watch. Through realistic scenarios and thought-provoking dilemmas, employees don’t just learn the rules, they connect with them, remember them and apply them in everyday decisions.

Learn Advanced Investigation Techniques

Traliant’s Michael Johnson, former U.S. DOJ attorney, will lead the session Investigative Interviewing: What Researchers Have Found Works on Sept. 16 at 1:15 pm PT in the Tennessee Ballroom. Attendees will walk away with proven, research-based interviewing techniques they can apply immediately to conduct more effective, defensible workplace investigations.

Booth Experience and Giveaways

Visitors to Booth #410 can compete in the Compliance Challenges Game to test their knowledge. While there, be sure to also pick up some exclusive Traliant swag.

To learn more or schedule a meeting with Traliant at SCCE25, visit www.traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

