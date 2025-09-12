HealthLynked Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patent Filings in AI and Patient Record Management

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a leader in patient-centric healthcare technology, today announced the submission of two new U.S. patent applications, further expanding the company's intellectual property portfolio and reinforcing its position as a pioneer in secure medical record access, appointment scheduling, and AI-driven care management.

HealthLynked has a history of filing forward-looking patents in healthcare technology, including early innovations in AI care management at the onset of large language models several years ago. These new filings continue that tradition, focusing on two critical advancements designed to improve security, accessibility, and patient experience:

Universal Patient Identifier (UPIN):

A breakthrough system that creates a unique patient medical record identifier without relying on Social Security numbers. By eliminating the use of SSNs, this approach helps protect patients from identity theft while enabling seamless connectivity across all electronic medical record (EMR) platforms. The result is a more secure and comprehensive way to unify patient health records, regardless of provider or system. AI Appointment Scheduling Agent:

A multilingual, AI-powered healthcare agent that not only books appointments across providers, specialties, and insurance networks, but also takes into account a patient's medical history and preferences. This intelligent system interacts directly with medical offices—across multiple languages—to identify the most appropriate providers, confirm insurance participation, and secure appointments. By combining clinical context with advanced language capabilities, the agent delivers a personalized, frictionless scheduling experience for patients while easing administrative burdens for providers.

"These new patent filings build upon our long-term vision to transform how patients engage with the healthcare system," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "By anticipating how AI would reshape healthcare years ago, we've positioned ourselves with a strong intellectual property foundation. These innovations extend that leadership, aligning with national initiatives to create a secure, patient-driven, and fully connected healthcare network."

HealthLynked's growing portfolio of proprietary technologies underscores its mission to empower patients with secure access to their health data, streamline care coordination, and reduce healthcare costs through technology-driven efficiency.

About HealthLynked Corp

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven insights and integrated telehealth services, HealthLynked empowers patients and providers to coordinate care more effectively, while delivering substantial savings on prescriptions and healthcare services. The platform supports enterprise partnerships, offering scalable solutions to healthcare networks and digital health innovators.

Learn more at www.HLYKgroup.com

Investor & MediaContact

HealthLynked Corp.

1265 Creekside Parkway, Suite 200

Naples, FL 34108

Phone: +1 (800) 928-7144

Email: IR@healthlynked.com

