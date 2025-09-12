LITGRID AB announces selection process for the position of CEO of LITGRID

LITGRID AB, legal entity code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius.

As the current CEO's five-year term is coming to an end, LITGRID AB is announcing a public selection process for a new CEO. Applications for this position will be accepted until 27 October 2026. The term of office of the current CEO, Rokas Masiulis, will end on February 22, 2026.

In line with the highest standards of transparency and good governance, the EPSO-G Remuneration and Appointment Committee, comprising primarily independent members, will assist the Board of LITGRID in selecting candidates.

Following the completion of the selection process and candidate screening, carried out in accordance with the Law on the Protection of Objects Important to National Security and the Law on Corruption Prevention, the Company’s Board will make the final appointment of the Chief Executive Officer from the shortlisted candidates.

