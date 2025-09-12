American Kidney Fund Convenes Kidney Community Members for Sixth Annual Summit on Unknown Causes of Kidney Disease

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF)'s sixth annual national summit on Unknown Causes of Kidney Disease (UCKD) will focus in part on rural and community outreach and multidisciplinary health care for kidney disease, crucial components of addressing the problem of undiagnosed or misdiagnosed kidney disease. Health and industry leaders and patient advocates are expected to attend today's event in Washington, D.C.

The UCKD Project, launched in 2020, seeks to improve understanding of how undiagnosed kidney disease or misdiagnosed causes of kidney disease directly impact patient care and outcomes. While diabetes is widely known as the leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which affects 1 in 7 American adults, inherited kidney diseases are also a leading cause of early CKD. Additionally, an estimated 15% of people with kidney disease don't know the cause, according to an AKF survey of health care professionals.

"Identifying the root cause of someone's kidney disease is crucial for making appropriate — and often life-saving — treatment decisions. Our collaborative work as part of the UCKD Project is playing an essential role in addressing this issue," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. "Today, we are looking forward to hosting leaders in the field who share our commitment to improving the lives and health outcomes of people living with rare and complex, or undiagnosed kidney disease."

As part of its UCKD Project efforts, AKF works to improve access to biopsies, genetic testing and genetic counseling for people with kidney disease to help facilitate clear and accurate diagnoses; creates and disseminates educational materials for health care professionals that raise awareness of the role genetic testing plays in achieving accurate diagnoses; and develops accessible resources and support systems to provide patients with the information they need to seek and fully understand a kidney disease diagnosis. Over the last year, AKF has expanded its educational resources, both for professionals and patients as part of AKF's Know Your Kidneys/Know Your Cause/Know Your Plan® program. AKF has also expanded its capacity to reach health care professionals working in underserved communities.

While part of this year's summit will focus on education and community outreach in rural and underserved areas, the agenda also includes a panel featuring advocates sharing their experiences with kidney disease; community-based nephrologists discussing barriers they see with diagnosis and referral; and reports from the UCKD Project's workgroups that focus on public policy, health care professionals and patients and caregivers.

The keynote speaker is Matthias Kretzler, M.D., the Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis Professor of Internal Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics at the University of Michigan. Dr. Kretzler will discuss innovation in glomerular disease research and novel therapeutic approaches, particularly as they relate to improving diagnosis and treatment for patients with misdiagnosed or undiagnosed conditions.

AKF is grateful to its corporate sponsors whose support makes the UCKD Project possible: Title Sponsors Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation and Travere Therapeutics, Inc.; Leadership Sponsors Boehringer Ingelheim, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Champion Sponsors Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Natera, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi, and additional support from Arkana Laboratories.

###

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with AKF on Facebook, Bluesky, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.