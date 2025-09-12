Abcourt Announces First Gold Pour at Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first gold pour at the Sleeping Giant Mine, marking a significant milestone in the company’s operations and commitment to sustainable gold production.

The event took place on September 11, 2025, at the Sleeping Giant site, located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec. This achievement is the culmination of extensive efforts by the Abcourt team, which has worked diligently to bring the mine to this milestone.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt, commented: “We are incredibly proud to announce the first gold pour at the Sleeping Giant Mine, a testament to our hard work and dedication. This milestone demonstrates our ability to operate efficiently with a first pour 2 months after we began the development of the project. This successful gold pour is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting chapter for Abcourt and its shareholders.”

Mining Forum Americas 2025

The Corporation will be attending the Mining Forum Americas 2025, from September 14 to 17, 2025 at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, USA to present its achievement to the mining investment world.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T : (819) 768-2857

Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.

T: (514) 722-2276 poste 456

Email: Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

