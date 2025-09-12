Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Graduate Named Time Magazine Kid of the Year 2025

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation proudly announces that Tejasvi Manoj, a 2024 graduate of the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp, has been named Time Magazine’s 2025 Kid of the Year. She is also the first recipient to hold the additional distinction of being recognized as a Time for Kids Service Star.

Tejasvi’s journey began in early 2024 when her grandfather nearly fell victim to an email scam. The close call inspired her to take action against the growing wave of cybercrime targeting older adults. Later that year, Tejasvi attended the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp in fall 2024, where she deepened her understanding of technology, ethics, and problem solving. Her experience at the bootcamp gave her the confidence to create solutions that could address real issues in her community.

Drawing on this foundation, Tejasvi developed Shield Seniors, a website that helps older adults recognize online scams, analyze suspicious communications, and access trusted resources for reporting fraud. The site combines technical sophistication with human-centered design, featuring large fonts and a calming layout to ease the concerns of users who may already feel unsettled after a scam attempt.

Shield Seniors has gained national recognition and led to invitations for Tejasvi to deliver a TEDx talk in Plano, earn an honorable mention in the 2024 Congressional App Challenge, and present cybersecurity seminars at assisted-living facilities. Her work has also attracted the attention of AARP, which shared her project with a wider network of advocates and cybersecurity professionals.

“Attending the Mark Cuban AI Bootcamp last year was a truly transformational experience that helped shape my journey,” Tejasvi said.

As she looks ahead, Tejasvi plans to study computer science in college with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, while continuing to expand Shield Seniors to reach more communities.

Her recognition as Time Magazine’s 2025 Kid of the Year highlights the power of programs like the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp, which equips high school students with the skills and confidence to use technology as a force for good.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th through 12th grade students learn what AI is and is not, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.

