North America Packaging Tape Printing Market Worth USD 29.78 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America packaging tape printing market was assessed at USD 18.21 billion in 2024, with projections indicating an increase to USD 29.78 billion by 2034, based on insights from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for customized and branded packaging solutions across industries such as e-commerce, food and beverages, logistics, and electronics. Companies are increasingly adopting printed tapes to enhance brand visibility, improve security, and provide tamper-evident features. The rise in online shopping and the need for safe and secure delivery have further boosted the adoption of printed packaging tapes. Moreover, advancements in printing technologies, such as digital and flexographic printing, are enabling high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions, positioning North America as a key region in this evolving market.

What is Meant by Packaging Tape Printing?

Packaging tape printing refers to the process of customizing adhesive tapes with branding elements, product information, or handling instructions, thereby elevating packaging from a purely functional component to a strategic business asset. In today’s competitive landscape, printed packaging tape serves as a cost-efficient branding tool that enhances visibility throughout the supply chain, from warehouses to last-mile delivery. It provides companies with the ability to reinforce brand recognition, communicate professionalism, and differentiate their shipments without incurring significant additional costs.

Beyond aesthetics, printed tape adds value by offering tamper-evident features, streamlining identification, and supporting operational efficiency. For e-commerce, logistics, retail, and manufacturing businesses, it delivers dual benefits of security and marketing impact. By integrating packaging tape printing into their supply chain strategies, organizations can strengthen customer trust, optimize brand presence, and ensure that every shipment functions not only as a secure package but also as a consistent brand touchpoint.

What Are the Latest Trends in The North America Packaging Tape Printing Market?

Rapid Rise of Digital Printing



Digital printing enables high-resolution graphics, variable data (e.g., QR codes, batch codes), and allows small batch customization with minimal setup time. Brands can now swiftly create personalized, vibrant tape designs for campaigns or regional promotions, boosting flexibility and marketing impact while reducing waste.

Growing Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Materials



A shift toward biodegradable, recyclable, plant-based substrates and eco-conscious inks. Environmental concerns and regulation pressure are pushing companies to adopt greener printed tapes, aligning packaging strategies with corporate sustainability goals.

Smart Packaging Integration



Incorporation of interactive elements like QR codes, RFID tags, NFC chips, and machine-readable barcodes directly onto printed tapes. Enhances traceability, improves logistics efficiency, enables consumer engagement, and supports anti-counterfeiting.

Customization for Branding & Short-Run Campaigns



Adoption of printed tapes featuring logos, seasonal designs, multilingual messaging, and personalized promotions. Tapes become powerful brand touchpoints, amplifying visual identity throughout shipping and unboxing, especially valuable for e-commerce and marketing campaigns.

Material Innovation: BOPP & Specialty Substrate



BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) remains dominant due to strength, printability, and cost-efficiency. Meanwhile, materials like kraft paper tapes are gaining traction for their eco-friendly properties. Companies are balancing durability and performance with the growing demand for sustainable options.

Tamper-Evidence & Security Features



Printed tapes with built-in tamper indicators, security seals, and anti-counterfeiting measures. Critical for pharmaceuticals, electronics, and e-commerce sectors where product integrity and authenticity are paramount.

Automation and AI in Manufacturing



Use of AI and automation systems in production optimizes energy, reduces waste, ensures print consistency, and improves logistics. Enhances manufacturing efficiency, quality control, and enables smarter, more cost-effective packaging operations.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the North America Packaging Tape Printing Market?

Rising Online Shopping Volumes

Rising online shopping volumes are a major driver of growth in the North America packaging tape printing market, as the surge in e-commerce increases the demand for secure, branded, and visually appealing packaging solutions. With millions of parcels shipped daily, companies are relying on printed tapes not only to seal packages but also to enhance brand recognition during transit and at the customer’s doorstep.

Branded tapes act as cost-effective marketing tools, reinforcing trust and professionalism while elevating the unboxing experience. Moreover, the need for tamper-evident and durable packaging has grown alongside online shopping, pushing businesses to adopt printed tapes that combine functionality with security. This dual role, ensuring package integrity and boosting brand visibility, makes printed packaging tapes indispensable in supporting the rapid growth of e-commerce in North America.

In April 2025, according to the data published by the American E-Commerce Association (AEA), it has been estimated that more than 50% of internet shoppers say they have done international shopping. This is mostly because online ordering and international shipping are so convenient. Customers in the U.S. were more likely to shop locally, with 63% of respondents saying they shopped from local websites, while those in Mexico were the most likely to make a purchase from both foreign and local websites (72%).



Limitations & Challenges in the North America Packaging Tape Printing Market

Environment Concerns & Limited Recycling Infrastructure

The key players operating in the market are facing issues due to limited recycling infrastructure and environment concerns. The use of plastic-based tapes, such as BOPP, raises sustainability issues. Regulations promoting eco-friendly alternatives can limit traditional printed tape adoption. Printed plastic tapes often interfere with the recyclability of cartons, discouraging use among eco-conscious businesses.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the North America Packaging Tape Printing Market?

North America dominates the packaging tape printing market due to its strong industrial base, well-established e-commerce sector, and advanced logistics infrastructure. The region has a high adoption rate of innovative packaging solutions, with businesses increasingly leveraging printed tapes for branding, security, and supply chain efficiency. Rising consumer demand for online shopping and premium packaging experiences further accelerates market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in digital and flexographic printing, coupled with a strong focus on sustainability, give North American companies a competitive edge.

U.S. Market Trends

The United States dominates the regional market, driven by its vast e-commerce ecosystem, advanced logistics networks, and strong presence of packaging manufacturers. U.S. companies are early adopters of digital printing technologies, and the country’s focus on branding, security, and sustainability positions it at the forefront of innovation.

Mexico Market Trends

Mexico is experiencing significant growth, fuelled by its expanding manufacturing sector, increasing exports, and rising demand for cost-effective yet branded packaging solutions. Its proximity to the U.S. also strengthens cross-border trade, enhancing market opportunities.

Canada Market Trends

Canada, though smaller in scale, contributes steadily with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging solutions and a mature retail sector that values premium branding. Together, these dynamics highlight a region where the U.S. leads, Mexico accelerates growth, and Canada steadily supports innovation in packaging tape printing.

Segment Outlook

Tape Type Insights

The BOPP (polypropylene) tapes segment dominates the North America packaging tape printing market due to its superior strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness compared to alternative materials. BOPP tapes offer excellent printability, making them highly suitable for branding, security labeling, and customized designs. Their resistance to moisture, abrasion, and temperature variations ensures reliable performance across diverse industries, including e-commerce, logistics, food, and electronics. Additionally, the wide availability of BOPP tapes and compatibility with advanced printing technologies further reinforce their dominant market position.

The Kraft paper tape segment is the fastest-growing in the market, driven by rising demand for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions. As sustainability becomes a key priority, businesses are increasingly adopting kraft paper tapes for their biodegradability and compatibility with recycling streams. These tapes also provide excellent printability, allowing for effective branding and labeling. With regulatory pressures on plastic packaging and growing consumer preference for green alternatives, kraft paper tapes are gaining rapid traction across e-commerce, retail, and food industries.

Printing Technology Insights

The flexographic printing segment dominates the North America packaging tape printing market due to its efficiency, versatility, and ability to handle large-scale production runs at competitive costs. Flexography supports a wide range of substrates, including BOPP and kraft paper tapes, while delivering consistent, high-quality prints. Its adaptability to both simple and complex designs makes it ideal for branding and security applications. Moreover, advancements in flexographic technology, such as improved inks and faster turnaround times, further strengthen its position as the preferred printing method.

The digital printing segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to its ability to deliver high-quality, customizable prints with minimal setup time. It is especially suited for short-run and on-demand production, meeting the needs of e-commerce and promotional campaigns. Digital printing enables precise graphics, variable data printing such as QR codes, and cost-effective personalization. With brands seeking greater flexibility, faster turnaround, and eco-friendly printing processes, digital printing is rapidly gaining traction as the preferred modern solution.

Application Insights

The branding & promotion segment dominates the North America packaging tape printing market as businesses increasingly view packaging as a key marketing tool. Printed tapes featuring logos, taglines, or seasonal designs help enhance brand visibility and create a professional image throughout the supply chain. They also serve as cost-effective advertising, reinforcing brand identity during shipping and at the customer’s doorstep. With the rise of e-commerce and a growing focus on customer experience, companies prioritize branded packaging tapes to strengthen recognition and loyalty.

The security & tamper-evidence segment is the fastest-growing in the market, driven by rising concerns over product safety, counterfeiting, and supply chain integrity. Printed tapes with tamper-evident features provide visible proof of unauthorized access, making them essential for industries like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and e-commerce. As online shopping expands, consumers demand greater assurance of product authenticity and safe delivery. Regulatory compliance and brand protection strategies are further accelerating the adoption of tamper-evident printed tapes across the region.

End User Industry Insights

The e-commerce and logistics segment dominates the North America packaging tape printing market due to the massive surge in online shopping and the need for secure, reliable packaging. Printed tapes in this sector serve dual purposes—ensuring package integrity during transit and acting as effective branding tools throughout the delivery chain. With millions of parcels shipped daily, companies use customized tapes to enhance visibility, build trust, and provide tamper-evident security. The rapid growth of e-commerce continues to drive demand for printed packaging tapes.

The electronics and industrial goods segment is the fastest-growing in the market, fuelled by the rising need for secure, durable, and clearly labelled packaging. Sensitive electronic components and heavy industrial products require strong sealing solutions with tamper-evident and identification features. Printed tapes offer both protection and branding, ensuring safe handling and enhancing traceability across the supply chain. As manufacturing and cross-border trade expand, demand for customized printed tapes in electronics and industrial goods continues to accelerate rapidly.

Adhesive Type Insights

The hot melt adhesive tape segment dominates the North America packaging tape printing market due to its superior bonding strength, quick adhesion, and ability to perform well across a wide range of surfaces. These tapes are highly reliable in varying temperatures and humidity conditions, making them ideal for e-commerce, logistics, and industrial applications. Their compatibility with advanced printing techniques allows for effective branding and security features. The combination of durability, efficiency, and versatility positions hot melt adhesive tapes as the preferred choice.

The acrylic adhesive tape segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to its excellent long-term adhesion, clarity, and resistance to temperature and UV exposure. These properties make it ideal for high-quality branding, tamper-evident security, and durable sealing applications. Its versatility across e-commerce, logistics, and industrial sectors, coupled with compatibility with advanced printing technologies, allows businesses to create customized, visually appealing, and reliable packaging solutions. Rising demand for durable and premium tapes is driving their rapid adoption.

Recent Breakthroughs in the North America Packaging Tape Printing Market

In August 2025 , INX International Ink, the industry leader in metal decorating ink technology, unveiled a high-end UV-curable inkjet ink. INXJet MDLM was created especially for beverage cans and was created especially for beverage cans and was created especially for beverage cans and offers outstanding print quality, increased durability, and regulatory compliance for high-speed Decorators for digital cans.

, INX International Ink, the industry leader in metal decorating ink technology, unveiled a high-end UV-curable inkjet ink. INXJet MDLM was created especially for beverage cans and was created especially for beverage cans and was created especially for beverage cans and offers outstanding print quality, increased durability, and regulatory compliance for high-speed Decorators for digital cans. In September 2025, TEKLYNX International, headquartered in the U.S., revealed the launch of the new version of its software solutions: SENTINEL, LABEL MATRIX, CODESOFT, LABELVIEW, and LABEL ARCHIVE 2025.

