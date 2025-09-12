Targeted Therapy Market Size Projects USD 155.82 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global targeted therapy market size was valued at USD 80.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 155.82 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.87%.

The growing demand for precision medicine and advancements in biologics drives the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the targeted therapy market share by 32% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By type, the monoclonal antibodies segment held the major share of the market in 2024.

By type, the small molecule segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the predicted time frame.

By application, the lung cancer segment led the market in 2024.

By application, the breast cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the targeted therapy market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Drugs created especially to target cancer cells without harming healthy cells are used in targeted therapy, a kind of cancer treatment. Targeted medications can either block or disable the signals that cause cancer cells to proliferate or to self-destruct. Because cancer grows differently in each person, the therapy is tailored to match their specific needs. Researchers will create more targeted therapies as they get more knowledge about certain alterations in cancer cells.

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Targeted Therapy Market?

The key growth drivers that fuel the growth of the market are the increasing cancer incidence, demand for precision medicine due to its benefits, and associated factors like greater efficacy and fewer side effects than conventional chemotherapy, which drives the growth of the market. Rapid progress in areas like genetic engineering, DNA sequencing, and genome editing (such as CRISPR) enables researchers to identify cancer-specific targets and develop therapies to precisely modulate them. Other key drivers are strong research and development and innovation, increased awareness, and improved treatment outcomes, which drive the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Targeted Therapy Market?

Rising Cancer Prevalence:

A global increase in cancer cases is a major driver for the targeted therapy market, as these therapies offer more effective, personalized treatment options compared to traditional methods.



Demand for Precision and Personalized Medicine:

Patients and healthcare providers are seeking treatments tailored to specific genetic mutations or proteins within cancer cells, leading to a greater focus on personalized medicine.



AI and Biotech Innovations:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating the discovery and development of new targeted therapies, with biotech collaborations between startups and larger pharmaceutical companies also playing a crucial role.



Advancements in Drug Types:

The market is seeing continued development of monoclonal antibodies, which target specific molecules on cancer cells, and small molecule inhibitors, which interfere with specific pathways within cancer cells.



Focus on Less Toxic Alternatives:

Targeted therapies are increasingly favored for their ability to deliver high efficacy with fewer side effects compared to conventional treatments like chemotherapy, improving patient quality of life.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Targeted Therapy Market?

The key challenges that hinder the growth of the market are the biological and clinical challenges, like drug resistance, cellular heterogeneity, target identification due to complex structure, immunogenicity, and side effects associated with it, which restrict the growth. Other challenges are high costs, pricing and reimbursement, and access disparities, lack of biomarkers, and a major challenge is complex research and development, which limits the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Targeted Therapy Market in 2024?

North America dominated the targeted therapy market share by 32% in 2024. The growth of the market in the region is driven by the increased drug approvals, focus on specific cancers, targeted therapies demand like monoclonal antibodies, personalised medicine trends, a favorable regulatory environment, high cancer incidence in the region, and advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption rates of advanced therapeutics contribute to market growth in the region. The key players like Amgen, Roche, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Pfizer play a major role in the growth and expansion of the market in the region through innovation and advancements.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Targeted Therapy Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by technological and scientific advances in pharmacokinetics, molecular testing, and cancer biology due to increasing demand and application of targeted therapies due to rising cancer incidences, which fuels the growth of the market. Key applications for targeted therapies in the region are in treating prevalent cancers such as breast, lung, and colorectal cancers. The major driver is the key role in the market due to successful clinical trials and significant contributions to the production of new anti-cancer agents, which fuel the growth and expansion of the market.

Segmental Insights

By Type,

Which Type Segment Dominated The Targeted Therapy Market In 2024?

The monoclonal antibodies segment held the major share of the market in 2024. Monoclonal antibodies represent a major segment in targeted therapies, offering precise action against specific cancer cell markers. Widely used in oncology, they block tumor growth pathways and activate immune responses. Their high specificity reduces side effects compared to traditional treatments. With continuous approvals and research advancements, monoclonal antibodies are gaining importance in treating cancers such as breast, lung, and colorectal, strengthening their role as cornerstone biologics in targeted oncology care.

The small molecule segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the predicted time frame. Small-molecule drugs are key in targeted therapy due to their ability to penetrate cells and disrupt intracellular processes. They act on specific proteins or enzymes involved in cancer progression, making them effective in conditions like lung and blood cancers. Their oral availability offers convenience, supporting higher patient compliance. Advancements in drug design and biomarker-driven development continue to expand the therapeutic potential of small molecules in precision oncology.

By Application,

How did Lung Cancer Segment Dominate the Targeted Therapy Market in 2024?

The lung cancer segment led the market in 2024. Lung cancer remains one of the largest application areas for targeted therapies, driven by the high prevalence and need for more effective treatments. Targeted drugs focus on genetic mutations such as EGFR and ALK, offering improved survival rates and fewer side effects. With rising biomarker testing, personalized therapy adoption is increasing, making targeted treatments integral to modern lung cancer management across both advanced and early-stage cases.

The breast cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Breast cancer is a leading application segment where targeted therapies such as HER2 inhibitors and CDK4/6 inhibitors are widely used. These therapies provide tailored treatment options for different breast cancer subtypes, reducing recurrence and improving outcomes. Continuous research and approvals of novel targeted agents strengthen this segment. Growing awareness and increasing screening rates ensure sustained demand, positioning breast cancer as a critical driver for targeted therapy adoption.

By Distribution Channel,

Which Distribution Channel Segment Dominated The Targeted Therapy Market In 2024?

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the targeted therapy market in 2024. Hospital pharmacies dominate the distribution of targeted therapies as these treatments require specialist prescription, monitoring, and administration. Patients benefit from integrated care in hospital settings, where oncology units provide both diagnostic and therapeutic services. The presence of clinical trials and advanced infusion centers further supports the hospital pharmacy channel, ensuring timely access to new drugs and personalized treatment regimens.

The online pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Online pharmacies are gaining traction in distributing targeted therapies, particularly oral small-molecule drugs. They offer convenience, home delivery, and competitive pricing, enhancing accessibility for chronic cancer patients. Digital healthcare platforms also enable patient counseling and therapy management. While this channel is still evolving for high-cost biologics, the growing shift toward digital healthcare and e-pharmacy adoption

Recent Developments

In July 2024, the Myeloma Investment Fund (MIF), the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation's (MMRF) venture philanthropic arm, invested $1 million in Dynamic Cell Therapies (DCT) to expedite the development of innovative CAR T-cell technologies for multiple myeloma patients.

In March 2024, the biotechnology company Clasp Therapeutics, which is pioneering precision immuno-oncology using next-generation T cell engagers (TCEs), announced $150 million in investment for its official debut. Clasp seeks to address the unmet needs of cancer patients when they do not respond to existing treatments.

Targeted Therapy Market Key Players

Pfizer, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Amgen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co.

Genentech, Inc.

Agenus, Inc.

Celdara Medical LLC

Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Serena Therapeutics Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecule

By Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Renal Cancer

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





