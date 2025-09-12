Gray Media’s Local News Live to Launch New Weekly Show, The Good Side

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local News Live, Gray Media’s 24-hour national digital news network, is set to premiere a new uplifting weekly program, The Good Side, on September 13th. The Good Side will air every weekend on Gray stations nationwide and on Local News Live at 12pm ET Saturdays and Sundays.

The Good Side Show will be hosted by Edward R. Murrow and Emmy award-winning journalist Debra Alfarone, who is a National Correspondent for Gray and Lead Anchor for Local News Live. Debra originated The Good Side as a bi-monthly feature to highlight individuals and initiatives making a positive difference. The expansion to a weekly program is the result of overwhelmingly positive feedback to those stories. The half-hour show will include inspirational content produced by Debra and Gray journalists across the country.

“We are thrilled to bring The Good Side to our audiences every week, offering a much-needed platform for positive and inspiring stories,” said Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our viewers are seeking content that elevates the good things happening in their communities and this program perfectly aligns with our commitment to relevant and impactful journalism.”

This weekend’s premiere episode of The Good Side features the story of a little boy who had a life-changing moment visiting a store with his mom, a story that moved thousands on social media and started a movement to ensure all kids feel accepted. Additionally, the debut will explore an Oregon non-profit with a mission to encourage people to be wildly kind to each other.

Local News Live is available as a national free ad-supported streaming (FAST) news network on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps. Local News Live also has dedicated apps for download for free by searching “LNL” on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS, and Android streaming devices. Local broadcast listings for The Good Side are available at localnewslive.com.

