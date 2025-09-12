LEDVANCE Launches New Hazardous Location Luminaire Portfolio for Extreme Environments

Wilmington, MA, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE, a global leader in lighting solutions, has launched its first comprehensive Hazardous Location LED Luminaire portfolio, engineered for use in extreme, high-risk industrial settings throughout North America.

This debut marks LEDVANCE’s formal entry into the hazardous location lighting market, offering a full range of UL844-certified solutions that emphasize safety, durability, and reduced maintenance for critical operations.

Safety and Quality Without Compromise

Certified to UL844 and CSA 22.2 No. 137, the new luminaires are engineered to perform in Class I, Division 2; Class II, Divisions 1 & 2; and Class III hazardous environments. With IP66 and IK08 ratings and lifespans up to 100,000 hours (L70), LEDVANCE Hazardous Location Luminaires offer long-term durability and peace of mind in oil and gas refineries, wastewater treatment plants, power facilities, shipping terminals, and other high-risk settings.

A Complete Portfolio for Every Application

High Bay Hazardous Location - Delivers up to 30,000 lumens, built with rugged copper-free aluminum housings and multiple mounting options.





- Delivers up to 30,000 lumens, built with rugged copper-free aluminum housings and multiple mounting options. Linear 4' Hazardous Location - Provides up to 9,000 lumens in stainless steel housings with excellent corrosion resistance.





- Provides up to 9,000 lumens in stainless steel housings with excellent corrosion resistance. Floodlight Hazardous Location – Produces up to 45,000 lumens, with tool-free wiring access for fast and reliable installation.





– Produces up to 45,000 lumens, with tool-free wiring access for fast and reliable installation. Jelly Jar Hazardous Location – Compact, versatile 2,200-lumen fixtures with multiple lens and mounting options, ideal for confined areas.

“With this launch, LEDVANCE customers now have access to a fully integrated hazardous location portfolio backed by our proven brand reputation for quality and reliability,” said Ligia Orlandini, Product Manager at LEDVANCE. “From high-output floodlights to compact Jelly Jars, we’re enabling safer, more efficient operations across the most demanding industries.”

“The breadth of this lineup allows specifiers, distributors, and contractors to source all of their hazardous location lighting needs from one trusted partner,” added Amanda Fee, Product Manager at LEDVANCE. “It’s about more than compliance, it’s about long-term performance, reduced maintenance, and confidence in critical environments.”

Availability and Future Expansion

The full LEDVANCE Hazardous Location portfolio is now available through authorized distributors in the U.S. and Canada. Looking ahead, LEDVANCE plans to expand the portfolio with additional form factors, reinforcing its long-term commitment to serving hazardous environment applications.

For more information, view the Hazardous Location Lighting Solutions Brochure or visit the LEDVANCE Hazardous Location Landing Page.

About LEDVANCE

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE stands as a global leader in lighting and energy solutions, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable lighting products. In North America, LEDVANCE offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires, EV Chargers, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings and has one of the largest LED lamp and traditional lighting portfolios in the industry.

